Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Redorange gets green light for another listed bid

With Haydock’s card abandoned, focus shifts a bit further up the M6 to Carlisle which has inherited some of the weekend’s best races. One consequence of that is that there will be a Breeders’ Cup winner in action at the Cumbria track, as the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner Starlust returns in the listed Achilles Stakes (14:33). However, Starlust managed only two runs last season and has to defy a lengthy absence since finishing fourth in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot almost a year ago. Preference is therefore for Clive Cox’s in-form and progressive sprinter Redorange who, in contrast, will be having his third run in just over a fortnight. Redorange made an eye-catching reappearance at York where things didn’t go right for him, but he gained quick compensation at Windsor just four days later when all the rage in the betting. Enjoying a clearer run this time, Redorange ran out a ready winner by a length and three quarters from Regal Envoy, putting up a smart performance. Redorange has already finished second in listed company, at Deauville last summer, but he’s a better horse now and looks more than capable of winning in this better grade. Estrange the one to beat again in Lester Piggott

Estrange was an impressive winner of the Lester Piggott Fillies’ Stakes (15:10) at its usual venue Haydock twelve months ago and the Cheveley Park Stud-owned mare should be hard to beat on her reappearance again in the same race, this time at Carlisle. A late developer who didn’t see a racecourse until August of her three-year-old season, the angular Estrange still didn’t look the finished article last year so there’s every chance she’ll make further improvement for David O’Meara again this season. After her successful reappearance last year, Estrange returned to Haydock to win the Lancashire Oaks and then ran two fine races in Group 1 company, chasing home Oaks winner Minnie Hauk in the Yorkshire Oaks and then coming up against a very smart older filly Kalpana in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot. Estrange is 4 lb clear in the Timeform ratings, meeting her seven younger rivals at level weights back down in grade. Still lightly raced for her age, she can get her campaign off to a winning start. Has handicapper underestimated Princling?

The largest field on Carlisle’s card is set to line up for the Silver Bowl Handicap (15:45) where 16 three-year-olds have been declared for the contest over just short of a mile. Clive Cox has won this twice at Haydock since 2018 and fields a couple of likely types in Blue Courvoisier and Langstone, with the latter making his handicap debut after winning both his novices this spring. However, it’s another handicap debutant who takes the eye, with ‘Hot Trainer’ William Haggas’ Princling looking very interesting from a BHA mark of 87. Princling was second in both his two-year-old starts, including in a novice at Newmarket which worked out very well, with the first five home all winning next time out, including the winner Yazin who is now smart. The novice which Princling won on his reappearance at Wetherby last month took a lot less winning and was run at a crawl, but he could do no more than land the odds under little more than hand riding. By Kingman out of the useful filly Frankellina who was beaten a neck in the Musidora Stakes, Princling, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and has the 'Horse In Focus' flag, looks a colt of considerable potential and his opening handicap mark may well prove to have underestimated him.