Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Flags point to Murashah on return

Murashah has a long layoff to overcome in division one of the seven-furlong handicap (15:23) at Thirsk, but he returns with his new trainer Ed Bethell firmly among the winners. Bethell has been in flying form in April and has sent out seven winners from 22 runners at a highly impressive strike rate of 31.8%. The yard's excellent form is highlighted by Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag, while it's also worth noting that the switch to Bethell has generated the Trainer Uplift Flag for Murashah. Murashah made a promising start in handicaps for Charlie Hills in the autumn of 2024, finishing runner-up at Newbury, in a race which has proved a rich source of future winners, before also finding only one too strong at Southwell. Musharah clearly has a bit to prove following more than 18 months off the track, but he's been given a chance by the handicapper and is 3 lb lower in the weights than when chasing home a useful sort at Southwell. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb and, despite the lengthy absence, also still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver. He's been gelded since last seen and is fitted with a hood for the first time.

Apache Tribe a big improver for Elliott

Apache Tribe showed plenty of ability in bumpers, winning his second and final start in that sphere by a wide margin at Listowel, and he also created a tremendous impression when making a successful hurdling debut at Ayr in February. Apache Tribe was strong in the betting - he was sent off the 4/6 favourite - and gave his backers little cause for concern as he travelled powerfully, jumped on two out and quickly sprinter 13 lengths clear, prompting Timeform's reporter to remark 'there's little doubt from this that he's got the makings of a smart hurdler'. That scope for improvement is highlighted by the Timeform Large P, a symbol only issued to those deemed capable of much better form, and he's in excellent hands to fulfil his potential having joined Gordon Elliott from Noel Kelly, a move which has generated Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag. Apache Tribe is tackling rivals in the extended 21-furlong novice hurdle (16:15) at Ayr who have achieved more so far, but he's an exciting prospect.

Unexposed sprinter Simplify still well treated

Andrew Balding doesn't have many runners at Thirsk but he has a good record when sending horses on the long journey to the North Yorkshire course and has had nine winners from 37 representatives at an impressive strike rate of 24.3%. That compares well to an overall strike rate of 16.1% in British Flat races since the start of 2021. Simplify contributed to Balding's tally of winners at Thirsk when getting off the mark at the course on her final start last season, building on previous promise to decisively land a six-furlong novice. She then progressed again to win on her handicap debut and reappearance at Wolverhampton last month, coping well with the drop to five furlongs to beat a fellow last-time-out winner. The winning margin was only a neck but Simply always looked to be holding on after showing good speed on her first attempt at the trip, and a 3 lb rise in the weights looks to underestimate her. She heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb for the five-furlong handicap (17:07) at Thirsk and looks up to completing her hat-trick.