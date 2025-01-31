Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Saturday.

Three points of interest Derham bidding to enhance Musselburgh record The good prize-money on offer at Musselburgh's Cheltenham Trials weekend has tempted Harry Derham to send a strong team from his Lambourn yard. Given the distance involved, Derham has unsurprisingly had relatively few runners at the Scottish track, but he has fared well when making the long journey and has had three winners from only seven runners at the course, with only one of his representatives finishing unplaced. Fidelio Vallis has compiled a good record at the track having finished runner-up twice and won once from his three runs at Musselburgh. One of his seconds came in the Scottish Champion Chase (14:50) two years ago - when it was contested over a shorter trip - and he is bidding to go one better this time around. He has failed to fire on both starts this season but his course record entitles him to respect.

Derham's most interesting runner, however, appears to be Maitre En Science who makes his debut for the yard in the opening juvenile hurdle, the Scottish Triumph Hurdle Trial (13:42). Maitre En Science won two of his three starts in France for his previous yard and the form of his most recent victory at Clairefontaine has worked out well with the third and fourth going on to win next time, while the runner-up has won twice since. Maitre En Science tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 11 lb on his British debut. Derham had been enduring something of a cold spell but he had his first winner since New Year's Day when Ascending Lark won at Newcastle on Tuesday.

Ideal race identified for Henri The Second

Heavy ground at Sandown can pose a searching examination of a horse's stamina - particularly on the hurdles course - but it is a test that Henri The Second relished when winning a Pertemps Qualifier last time on his first start at around three miles. Indeed, so well did Henri The Second prove suited by the test that Timeform's reporter commented "the handicapper will have his say, but it's not hard to envisage him winning more races now that he's found his niche, the valuable handicap over this C&D on Feb 1st surely made for him." Henri The Second has duly been declared for that valuable handicap (15:07), though connections may have been expecting a harsher rise than the 8 lb he received for that 18-length win, particularly as the second and third both won next time to give the form a boost. He is 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and the one to beat on these terms with conditions in his favour.

Booking of Rossa Ryan interesting for Black Smoke

Black Smoke has been partnered by riders able to claim an allowance on his last eight starts so the booking of Rossa Ryan looks interesting in the mile-and-three-quarter handicap (17:10) at Wolverhampton. Black Smoke seemingly failed to stay the longer trip when only seventh over an extended two miles at this venue a couple of weeks ago but he should prove better suited by this test as he won twice over course and distance last year. He's now lower in the weights than for both of those wins so is clearly on a tempting mark if the booking of Ryan - which has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag - has a positive impact. This is the first time since August 2021 that Mark Loughnane - who has the Hot Trainer Flag to highlight the yard's good form - has called upon the services of Ryan. Only Oisin Murphy rode more British Flat winners in 2024 than Ryan who passed the 200 landmark for the second season in succession.