Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note for Saturday's racing.

Three points of interest Cartmel first for Henry de Bromhead Leading Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead will have his first runner at Cartmel on Saturday when Emotivo contests the handicap hurdle for female riders (16:00). Emotivo's chances are significantly boosted by the booking of top jockey Rachael Blackmore in a race where five of the 11 riders are amateurs and eight are still entitled to a claim an allowance of varying degrees. Blackmore has experience of riding around this quirky track and won this event in 2016 on the Shark Hanlon-trained Baby Jake. Her overall record at Cartmel stands at two wins from 14 rides and she looks to have a good chance of notching another winner as her mount, Emotivo, seemingly has ideal conditions. Emotivo won on her handicap hurdle debut at Cheltenham in April when seeming to appreciate the sounder surface and she's been kept ticking over on the Flat since.

Reasons to expect better from Lir Speciale Stuart Williams had no winners from 21 runners in British Flat turf races in May and none from 31 in June. However, the yard has really clicked into gear this month and Williams has had five winners from 21 runners in July (data taken prior to Friday's racing). Williams has three runners on Saturday as Quinault, a prolific winner for the stable last season, tackles the Hackwood Stakes (15:00 Newbury), while Lir Speciale and Lord Rapscallion contest the seven-furlong handicap (17:30) at Newmarket. Lir Speciale is especially interesting. He hasn't been at his best on his first three starts for Williams (was with Roger Varian last season) but he's been running over trips shy of his best. He now tackles his optimum trip of seven furlongs at a time when the yard is firing on all cylinders and off a mark 3 lb lower than the one he defied at Kempton last year.

Kubler debutants dangerous to dismiss In 2021, 2022 and 2023 Daniel and Claire Kubler had one winning debutant each year. There's been a notable change this time around, however, as the Kublers have had three winning debutants in the last month alone. Victories at double-figure prices for Sustained (10/1), Distinct Spirit (22/1) and Shamrock Bay (18/1) suggest that the stable's newcomers may be less in need of the experience at the first attempt than was the case previously and shouldn't be underestimated. Admittedly, they have yet to have a winning two-year-old so far this season, but, even so, Grecian Legacy, who starts out in the seven-furlong novice (19:15) at Doncaster on Saturday, would be dangerous to dismiss at a big price given the yard's recent record.

Tip of the Day Beautiful Crown - 18:25 Haydock Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Beautiful Crown was only third at Sandown last time when bidding to make it three from three since joining Jack Jones from Brett Johnson but he shaped well from an unfavourable position and remains capable of adding to his tally. Beautiful Crown was too far back in a race run at just an ordinary tempo but he stuck to his task well down the outside to grab third close home. He's made a positive start since joining this yard and remains well treated based on the pick of his form for his previous trainer; indeed, he's won off a 6 lb higher mark than the one he competes from on Saturday.