Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Rousing Encore back down to a competitive mark Rousing Encore generally goes well at this track – he’s a two-time course and distance winner – and he’s shaped better than the bare result on a few occasions this year.

The latest of those came at York last time when positioned in a small group that raced on the stand side that were immediately seen to a disadvantage. He had also not been seen to best effect at Carlisle the time before and the feeling is he’s a horse in good form. Returned to a course that he goes well at, from just 2lb above his last winning mark, Rousing Encore is fancied to be very competitive in the Ladbrokes Get More With Racing Bet Builder Ayr Silver Cup Trial Handicap (16:30).

Vietnorm stands out at the weights The Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (20:15) is just a modest race, but Vietnorm has by far the most progressive profile, and he’s strongly fancied to complete a four-timer.

He’s proved a different proposition since returning from a break where he underwent a gelding operation, opening his account by a narrow margin over shorter at this course, but that form has worked out well and he showed a good attitude to follow up at Beverley. Vietnorm has since won on his hurdling debut at Market Rasen in good fashion, forging clear in the closing stages, clearly well suited by the extra emphasis on stamina. The step up to a mile and a half now returned to the Flat can only help him improve further and he’s one to keep on the right side from a mark in the 50s – he’s at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Midnight Media has a sectional upgrade Midnight Media remains a maiden, but she was much improved over an extended nine furlongs at this course recently, and this looks a good opportunity for her to open her account in the Call 01902 390016 To Name A Race Handicap (20:30).

She was back in maiden company that day and duly produced her best performance to date, not as well positioned as the unexposed winner and shaping better than the distance beaten suggests. Midnight Media’s performance can also be upgraded when taking sectionals into account – she was give the Sectional Flag by Timeform – and she looks particularly well treated now back in a handicap from a mark 5lb lower than on her handicap debut – she’s at least 7lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.