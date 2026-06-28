Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Beelzebub hard to ignore from a handicapping perspective

Beelzebub landed a gamble on his first start for Tony Carroll in a six-furlong handicap at Windsor last week and he’s a strong fancy to follow up in the Dandara Golwg Gwendraeth Handicap (14:52). He hadn’t won in over two years and had lost his way for previous trainer David Loughnane, but he’s joined a yard that do well with such types, and he duly took advantage of a career-low mark in comfortable fashion. Beelzebub made good headway from two furlongs out and found plenty once in front, readily on top at the line under this rider. Due to the conditions of that race, he escapes a penalty and is able to race from the same mark, so he’s a strong fancy, particularly with his rider now able to claim 7lb. He’s just the type who could rack up a sequence in the coming weeks.

Primal open to significant improvement Primal shaped with plenty of encouragement on his debut over six furlongs at Nottingham earlier this month and he’s taken to build on that in the Unibet Supporting Safer Gambling/EBF “Confined” Maiden Stakes (19:15).

He only finished sixth, but that doesn’t tell the full story, showing clear signs of greenness in the early stages, but doing all of his best work at the finish once the penny started to drop. Primal had to pick his way through rivals, too, given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result, while he also has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating. Big improvement is expected and he should be able to open his account.

A Taste of Glory of interest back in a handicap A Taste of Glory was steadily progressive last season, opening his account at the third attempt in a maiden at Brighton before flying too high in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

He took a big step forward when making a winning return on his handicap debut at Lingfield in March, beating a very progressive type who has franked the form since in a race which produced a good timefigure. A Taste of Glory has again been highly tried since, not up to the task in the Lingfield Derby Trial and well beaten in the Derby itself last time. A mark of 84 now returned to a handicap looks lenient, though, and he can resume his progress now having his sights lowered and taking on his elders for the first time in the Fitzdares App Now Handicap (20:00).