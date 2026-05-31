Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Naval Tribute has more to offer as a stayer Naval Tribute looks the most interesting horse in the South Downs Water Handicap (16:35) at Newbury.

Hedidn’t appear to have been done any favours by the handicapper, but he showed much improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Kempton in March. He wasn’t in the same form at Lingfield next time, but he quickly bounced back in a first-time visor at Beverley last month, that time relishing the mile and a half trip, winning with plenty in hand. A 4lb rise in the weights looked lenient afterwards, and he lost little in defeat at Ascot last time, beaten only by a well-handicapped rival who has gone in again since. That form looks strong and, now proven at two miles also, there should be plenty more to come from him, less exposed than most he’ll meet at this level and the return of Cieran Fallon in the saddle is a plus.

Thapa VC now looks well handicapped Oisin Murphy has only ridden for Mark Rimell three times in his career and he looks a very interesting booking on Thapa VC in the Get Raceday Ready Handicap (18.00) at Wolverhampton.

His form has been a bit in and out since his last win in September, but as a result, he’s dropped down to an attractive mark, 5lb lower than his last winning one, and he shaped like a horse who is ready to strike on his latest start at Bath 20 days ago. He was down in grade on that occasion, and he was doing all of his best work at the finish after having to pick his way through rivals – he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result. In a similar race now, with Murphy on board for the first time, which looks like a sign of intent, he should go very close racing from the same mark. Brodie’s Boy caught the eye last time Brodie’s Boy hasn’t won for over two years, but he has some solid bits of form to his name for Tony Carroll, and he lurks on a dangerous mark now in the Skyline Roofing Centres Handicap (20:45) at Windsor.

He also caught the eye at Kempton last time, his first start since undergoing another breathing operation with the headgear left off, and he did as much as he could do from his position in rear in a race which wasn’t run at a true gallop. Brodie’s Boy was still in last position with a furlong to go, running on late in the day after it turned into a dash for home, and leaving the impression he’s in top form. He was given the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform’s reporter and he’s of interest in what doesn’t look the strongest race from the same mark.