Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

York eyecatcher Redorange out again quickly

There’s some good prize money on offer at Windsor’s evening meeting, including in a qualifier for the track’s Sprint Series (17:40) over five furlongs. There’s sure to be plenty of pace on here, with the very speedy Democracy Dilemma in the line-up along with others who tend to race prominently, and that should set things up nicely for Clive Cox’s Redorange who has usually been ridden with a bit more restraint of late. That was the case at York last week following a slow start, but it resulted in him encountering traffic problems whilst at the same time very much catching the eye. Travelling fluently, he made smooth headway until denied a run over a furlong out and was keeping on when short of room again in the final hundred yards. Finishing with running left, Redorange passed the post in eighth behind impressive winner Jakajaro, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. That was Redorange’s first start for eight months, having made into a smart sprinter last season. After winning at Chester in May, he went on to finish third in a couple of big-field handicaps at Royal Ascot (the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes won by Adrestia, one of his rivals again here) and Goodwood and second in a listed race at Deauville. Ryan Moore was on board at York last week, but he’s back under Rossa Ryan who has ridden him to both his wins to date. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he’s taken to gain quick compensation.

Cape can keep good run going for Saffie Osborne

Saffie Osborne had a fine week, winning on six of her eleven rides between last Monday and Friday. That included a double at Newmarket on Friday and followed wins from two of her three rides at York (her loser was a 50/1-chance), producing both Startled and Maybe Not from well off the pace to win competitive handicaps. Both of those carried light weights, and Osborne rides one of the bottom weights, Cape Toronada, in the six-furlong handicap (20:10) which concludes Windsor’s card, giving Tony Carroll’s filly the ‘Jockey Uplift’ flag. Cape Toronada is still unexposed, having shown little in the way of ability at two for a yard hardly known for its juvenile winners. She was also down the field over an extended mile on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton when returning in March but went a lot closer back sprinting at Bath last time. Attracting support at long odds, she looked unlucky to come off worst in a finish of necks after being denied a run over a furlong out but kept on for fourth behind Miss Magic Dragon, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Top in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, she’s given a chance to build on that promise.

Saffie Osborne pictured after riding Goblet Of Fire to victory

Kelly Burn has clear chance at weights

Wolverhampton’s card ends with a handicap over a mile and a half for fillies and mares (21:00) and it would come as no surprise if this is fought out by the pair of three-year-olds at the foot of the weights. Sir Mark Prescott’s handicap debutant Desert Belle certainly needs respecting after winning a novice at Southwell last time when stepped up to this trip for the first time. But she faces a potentially very well handicapped rival in Kelly Burn for James Fanshawe. Running in the colours of The Gredley Family, some of her siblings have done well both on the Flat and over jumps, notably her full brother Allmankind who proved versatile as well as talented. While Kelly Burn has yet to win a race, she’s very much been promising to do so, still looking green on her handicap debut at Doncaster in March and then running her best race when stepped up further in trip over tonight’s course and distance last time. All the rage in betting, she ended up having to concede first run to another progressive rival but stayed on for second behind Magician of Riga, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. That form has worked out well, with not just the winner but also the third successful next time. As a result, Kelly Burn looks leniently treated here, fully 9 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with the promise of more to come.