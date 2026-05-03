Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Causeway following a similar path to Paddington Causeway looked a nice prospect when opening his account last year and proved himself ahead of his mark when making a winning return on handicap debut at Naas in March.

Paddington, who was also trained by Aidan O’Brien, also made a winning reappearance in that handicap before following up in the Coolmore Stud Henry Longfellow Irish European Breeders Fund Tetrarch Stakes (14:25), and Causeway is taken to follow in his footsteps. Timeform described as heavy at Naas on his return, but the switch to a sounder surface should see him in an even better light, and the yard are now on the cusp on hitting top form having had plenty of winners in Ireland. His latest win can was also backed up by an excellent timefigure and that performance highlighted Causeway as one destined for a higher level. Paddington won this race on his way to Irish 2000 Guineas success and connections will be hoping Causeway can reach similar heights.

Expert Agent well treated on pick of his form Timeform weight-adjusted ratings for the BetWright Safer Gambling Handicap (16:08) are headed by Expert Agent, who is at least 2lb clear of his rivals, and he looks one to keep on the right side having resumed winning ways at Kempton last time.

He had fallen 6lb below his last winning mark and he duly took advantage, well suited by being held up in a strongly-run race which produced a solid timefigure for the grade, and coming through with a strong run to lead inside the final furlong. A subsequent 4lb rise leaves him well treated on the pick of his form – he’s been rated as high as 86 in his pomp – and, though he dips his toe back in deeper waters now, he did win back-to-back handicaps last summer and this past course and distance winner has a good draw to work from returned to turf. Suddenly I See going the right way There are few potential improvers in the Brian Dixon Memorial Handicap (17:25) at Beverley, but the Charlie Johnston-trained Suddenly I See arguably has the most progressive profile and looks the one to be with.

He’s raced solely at Musselburgh in his short career to date, opening his account in workmanlike fashion over seven furlongs at the second attempt last year, but showing much improved form when following up on his return and handicap debut recently. That may not have been the most competitive race of its type, but Suddenly I See was much superior to his rivals, going from the front and always in control, going clear over a furlong out and just kept up to his work. He clearly relished the step up to a mile and, with further progress on the cards, a subsequent 7lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent him completing a hat-trick.