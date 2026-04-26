Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Alvin a big eye-catcher when third last time

The Horse In Focus Flag is awarded by Timeform's reporters to those deemed likely to be of firm interest next time. There are a handful of such types in action on Monday, including Alvin who was an eye-catching third at Lingfield last time and looks a leading contender for the five-furlong handicap for three-year-olds (15:30) at Bath. Alvin hasn't been seen to best effect on either start in handicaps, though he still managed to go close at Lingfield where he was beaten only a neck and a nose after rattling home and passing plenty of rivals in the straight. He deserves credit for proving so competitive given he was soon on the back foot after meeting early trouble and also lost ground after hanging very wide on the turn into the straight. He looks well treated off just a 1 lb higher mark than he competed from at Lingfield - he narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here - and could have a bigger effort in his locker when granted a clear run at things. He drops back a furlong at Bath but won a novice over this trip at Wolverhampton so should have the speed to cope.

Candonomore on a handy mark after near-miss at Yarmouth

Candonomore, a three-time winner for Tim Easterby last season, has taken a few starts to find his feet after joining Stuart Williams but has run well the last twice, leaving the impression it shouldn't be long before he strikes for his new stable. He fared best of the rest despite being brushed aside by the gambled-on winner at Kempton, and he ran an even better race when losing out by only a short head at Yarmouth last week, matching the pick of the form he had shown for his previous yard. Candonomore looks well treated off the same mark in the mile handicap (16:30) at Bath and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb.

Read: The influence of American-bred juveniles at Ballydoyle

Storm Point's form has been given a boost

Storm Point failed to make a telling impression in three starts as a juvenile, though he did catch the eye when running on well from a poor position to finish fourth at Wolverhampton on his final start of the campaign and he built on that promise in no uncertain terms on his return at Kempton four weeks ago. Storm Point, who had been gelded ahead of his reappearance, was ridden much more positively than he had been as a two-year-old and responded well to those change of tactics to make a successful handicap debut at Kempton, scoring by a length and a quarter to deny the progressive Lion of Mali a hat-trick. That performance represented a significant step forward on Storm Point's juvenile efforts and the form was given a boost when Lion of Mali returned to winning ways at Leicester on Saturday. Storm Point, therefore, still looks well treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the seven-furlong handicap (16:45) at Lingfield. He also still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected after making such a promising start to his three-year-old campaign.