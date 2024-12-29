Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Can in-form Candlish add to her tally? Just about the only disappointment for Jennie Candlish this month was Skyjack Hijack’s failure to complete a seven-timer for her stable in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham a few weeks ago. The yard has been in fine form of late, with nine winners over jumps in December (plus another on the Flat) meaning that Candlish has already overtaken her previous best total for a jumps season. Those 29 wins have come at a strike-rate of 21% too, on a par with the likes of Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls.

Skyjack Hijack hasn’t been the only one to run up a sequence, either, as stablemate Classic Maestro has won his last three races, adding to a prolific record overall which has seen him win six of his last eight starts, all of them on heavy ground which he’ll be encountering again at Haydock. Classic Maestro has run up his hat-trick since the start of the month, easily making all in handicap hurdles at Wetherby and Bangor before doing the same in a beginners' chase at Haydock nine days ago. Classic Maestro gave his sole rival a jumping lesson in that contest before cruising a long way clear in the straight and looks as though he’ll prove even better over fences than he was over hurdles. Classic Maestro has done all his winning at around two miles but has been placed over longer trips in the past so shouldn’t be inconvenienced by another half-mile in this handicap chase (13:30) back at Haydock under conditions he clearly relishes.

Jubilee Alpha and Listentoyourheart in listed rematch Taunton’s Byerley Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (14:17) is a listed event which sees a rematch between Dan Skelton’s Listentoyourheart and Paul Nicholls’ Jubilee Alpha. The pair met in a similar event at Newbury a month ago in which Listentoyourheart took her record over hurdles to three out of three after staying on to lead well inside the final furlong.

But Jubilee Alpha was only a length and a half or so back in third and shaped with plenty of encouragement given that it was not only her first start for eight months but also her debut over hurdles. Jubilee Alpha had made a winning debut in a bumper at Wincanton last season before finishing second in the Nickel Coin Mares’ Bumper at Aintree, a race which has already thrown up plenty of winners over hurdles this season. It was only her lack of jumping experience which caught Jubilee Alpha out at Newbury where she made a mistake two out and wasn’t fluent either at the last but rallied well in the final hundred yards (replay below).

Jubilee Alpha also meets Listentoyourheart on slightly better terms this time, receiving 5 lb rather than 3, which in theory should make things even closer between the pair of them who were both awarded Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark them out as likely to be of interest next time. There's very little between them on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings on these terms - Listentoyourheart is top by 1 lb - and if Jubilee Alpha has learnt enough from that initial experience over hurdles she could well turn the tables on her Newbury conqueror.

Another Last Fling for Venetia Williams? Venetia Williams is the first name many will look for in a heavy-ground staying chase and the trainer fields two runners in the highlight on Haydock’s card, the Last Fling Handicap Chase (15:10) which will be a severe test of stamina over three and a half miles. Williams won this contest 12 months ago with Robyndzone who added to previous successes for the yard from Rigadin de Beauchene in 2015 and Emperor’s Choice in 2017. The going was heavy for each of their wins.

Valleres has plenty to prove after an absence and pulling up in both his starts last season but stablemate Montgomery looks much the more interesting of Williams’ two runners this year. He gave the impression he’ll be suited by long distances when running-up a hat-trick in handicap chases on his first three starts for the yard last season. Montgomery was well backed for his first try over a marathon trip in the London National at Sandown earlier this month and ran respectably in finishing a plugging-on fifth behind Mr Vango. But that was his first run for eight months and he remains unexposed over long distances. He’s the youngest runner in the field, in fact, with his rivals including veteran The Two Amigos, a former Welsh Grand National winner who was runner-up in this race three years ago.