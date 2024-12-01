Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Note Gold Clermont’s course record

Gold Clermont has the ‘Horses For Courses Flag’ at Plumpton to highlight her good record at the track, and she looks very interesting returned to this venue in the staying handicap chase (14:20) on Monday. She was a two-time winner over this course and distance in 2022/23, and he also finished runner-up that season, too. Gold Clermont wasn’t in the same form on her sole visit to Plumpton last season, but that effort came just 19 days after a victory over a marathon trip at Fakenham, and perhaps came too soon. Gold Clermont made her seasonal reappearance from eight months off over hurdles at Warwick 12 days ago, but she isn’t as effective in that sphere, and she strongly left the impression she was in need of the run, weakening leaving the back straight. She is entitled to strip fitter for that outing and given her record at Plumpton, connections may have had an eye on this race for a while. Gold Clermont is now back down to her last winning mark and a bold show is anticipated.

Mumbles an improver to keep on side

Mumbles looked all about stamina over hurdles last season, so with that in mind, he made a very encouraging debut over fences over two miles at this course last month, and is of interest now moving up in trip in the two and a half mile handicap chase at Ffos Las (14:35). He was a two-time winner over hurdles last season, both of which came over a similar trip to the one he faces today, and both on ground that Timeform described as heavy. Conditions are set to be very testing at Ffos Las on Monday and that will suit Mumbles very well given his pronounced knee action and past exploits on similar ground. The race he contested at this course three weeks ago was strongly run and changed complexion four from home, the leader taking a fatal fall and also bringing down another chasing debutant, leaving Mumbles in second place and he stayed on well from there without ever posing a serious threat to the more experienced winner. He has the potential to improve markedly for that initial experience now faced with a stiffer test of stamina and, given his size, he is just the type to go on progressing for a while in this sphere.

Caramay caught the eye on the clock last time