Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Three Things To Note Henderson bidding for more success at Kempton Nicky Henderson can boast a 27% strike rate over jumps at Kempton, but that strike rate jumps to 29% in novice or maiden hurdles, and his Califet En Vol looks a most interesting runner in two miles and five furlong novices’ hurdle on Monday (13:45). He was a €48,000 purchase as a three-year-old, but his sales priced rocketed to £145,000 after finishing runner-up on his sole start in Irish points, and he shaped encouragingly on his Rules debut in a bumper at Ayr last season. That is an end-of-season bumper that tends to unearth some good jumping prospects and that running looks another, three already successful in that sphere and one of them split Califet En Vol and a promising Gordon Elliott-trained gelding. Califet En Vol was easy to back and showed signs of inexperience, pushed along three furlongs from home and running green under pressure, unable to quicken in the final furlong but not unduly punished. Henderson has won this race twice in the last three renewals, and Califet En Vol looks an intriguing contender in this year’s renewal, sure to relish this step up in trip and just the sort to take well to jumping.

Sporting Life Plus: Gain access for free by simply logging in

Note Nicholls runner at Carlisle Paul Nicholls is really starting to hit form now, having five winners at Wincanton on Saturday, and he sends just one horse up North to Carlisle on Monday, Kalif du Berlais, who runs in the two-mile graduation chase (14:00). He made a winning start over hurdles at Compiegne in France in October last year and he made a striking impression when successful on his first start for these connections at Kempton in January. That form worked out well and he displayed a great attitude when following up in the Adonis over the same course and distance the following month, beating recent Cheltenham winner Givemefive by three quarters of a length. Kalif du Berlais lost his unbeaten record in the Grade 1 Anniversary Hurdle at Aintree when last seen, though he was very much looked after once his chance had gone, and he remains an exciting prospect now switched to fences. Since 2010, Nicholls had had only 12 runners at Carlisle, but half of those have won, and with likely ground conditions no problem, Kalif du Berlais is a fascinating contender for a yard that are just moving into top gear.

Dargiannini bidding for a repeat success Dargiannini has proved better than ever since joining Harry Derham, and he looks interesting in this handicap hurdle (14:15), a race his won 12 months ago. He made an inauspicious start for this yard when falling on his chase debut, but he quickly dispelled that effort when scoring by seven lengths back over hurdles at Uttoxeter, before following up in a useful event at Newbury. His best effort to date actually came in this race last year, though, justifying good support on his return from six months off, and liberated by the change to front-running tactics. The handicapper hit him with a 6lb rise for that success and he was a little underwhelming on his recent return at Uttoxeter, well found in the market but not always fluent at his hurdles and left behind after jumping three from home. That run should have put an edge on him, though, and much better is expected now for his bang in-form yard.

Tip of the Day Come On John – 18:45 Wolverhampton Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Come On John lost his way for Michael Attwater, but he’s become yet another horse to be rejuvenated by the burgeoning James Owen yard, taking a step back in the right direction on his debut and building on that promise when resuming winning ways over 11 furlongs at Southwell 11 days ago. He is really well handicapped these days and duly took advantage of his falling mark, appreciating the step back up in trip and actually having more in hand than the one and a quarter length winning margin suggests. Come On John had to delay his effort when short of room around three furlongs out, having to weave his way through over a furlong from home and displaying a nice turn of foot to be readily on top at the line. A subsequent 6lb rise is very fair and he remains a horse to keep on the right side.