Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Three points of interest

Solar Aclaim has ground in his favour

Solar Aclaim won two of his three starts in either soft or heavy ground when trained by by Roger Teal last year and, after a bit of a lull in Qatar after joining these connections, he got right back on the up when taking advantage of a reduced mark at Goodwood last week. One of the main catalysts for his return to form was seemingly being back on heavy ground, bouncing right back to his best to win with plenty in hand having started at 16/1. Solar Aclaim is clearly a horse who relishes testing conditions, which he will get at Windsor on Monday, and connections have wisely turned him out quickly under a 6 lb penalty. This race may have a bit more depth, but if Solar Aclaim turns up in similar form, he will be hard to beat in this six-furlong handicap (15:55) in his favoured conditions.

BONUS Horse Racing Podcast: Cheltenham Festival Changes

O’Meara unleashes French recruit

David O’Meara has a very good record with horses he acquires from France, and Rajapour looks a very interesting runner on his British debut in the nine-furlong handicap at Hamilton on Monday (15:35). He has a smart pedigree, and was unbeaten in three starts as a juvenile, notably winning a listed event over a mile at Deauville. He hit the frame in a Group 3 on his return last year, too, but was unable to build on that on his next two starts in pattern company, including the French Derby. Rajapour has beaten just three rivals home in two starts earlier this year, but he could prove a shrewd purchase for O’Meara at €27,000, given he has a knack of rejuvenating horses who have lost their way. If he can get back close to his two-year-old form he should be very competitive from a mark of 91.

Easterby out to enhance good record in Hamilton handicap

Tim Easterby is looking to win this five-furlong handicap (16:45) for the third time in the last five years and in Stash The Cash he has a very live contender. He made a winning return and handicap debut over five furlongs in heavy-ground at Catterick in April and he largely held his form well in between when resuming winning ways over this course and distance last week. Stash The Cash caught the eye with how well he travelled through that contest, making all of the running and winning with more in hand than the one and a half length margin suggests. There is a chance he’ll get to the lead easy enough in this field and he may prove tough to peg back if doing so under similar ground conditions.

Tip of the Day Eccelsiastical – 19:30 Wolverhampton Flag: Horse In Focus

Eccelsiastical doesn’t have a bad record at this track, his last winning coming over six furlongs here just under a year ago, and he has been shaping well in defeat on his last few starts. He caught the eye on his latest start at Ayr with the headgear discarded, racing in a prominent position but not settling fully, and those exertions seemingly told in the finish. The return to the all-weather and racing round a bend should help Eccelsiastical and, still on a mark which is 1 lb lower than his last winning one, he remains a horse to be interested in despite a wider than ideal draw.