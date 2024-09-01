Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest Mrembo bidding for repeat win in Windsor handicap It's been 12 months since Mrembo last won but that victory was achieved in the 11-and-a-half-furlong handicap (17:00) at Windsor that she is bidding to win again on Monday. That decisive length-and-a-half victory was just about a career-best effort from Mrembo and earned her the Horses For Courses Flag to highlight her effectiveness at this venue. A significant rise in the weights made life tougher for Mrembo but she has eased back to a competitive perch and is now 1 lb below her last winning mark. Apprentice Olivia Tubb has been an ever-present aboard Mrembo since the partnership struck at Newbury in June of last year, but Richard Kingscote takes over in the saddle here.

Murphy a significant booking for Martin Spirit There's also a notable jockey booking in the first division of Windsor's 11-and-a-half-furlong handicap (16:30) as Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle on Martin Spirit has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag. Trainer Adam West does not frequently call upon the services of Murphy, but the four occasions they have teamed up so far this season have resulted in two wins. Runaway jockeys' championship leader Murphy has had 11 winners at a strike rate in excess of 30% in Britain in the past week and perhaps his presence aboard Martin Spirit can bring about an improved performance. Martin Spirit hasn't been running badly, though, as he registered his first win on the Flat at Epsom three starts ago and showed he remains in form when fourth at the same venue last month despite the drop in trip not looking ideal.

Rosso a Roscommon improver Joseph O'Brien won Roscommon's mile-and-a-half maiden (18:15) last year with Deacon, who has since developed in a useful handicapper, and the trainer has good claims this time around with another progressive sort in Rosso. O'Brien has two contenders but Rosso stands out as the yard's main hope having hit the frame on all three starts and shown run-by-run improvement in the process. Rosso couldn't get on terms with the front-runner at the Curragh last time but he pulled nicely clear of the remainder and there was a lot to like about how he stuck to his task. He retains the Timeform 'p' to highlight that he remains open to further improvement and it would be little surprise were he to emulate Deacon by taking this on his way to making his mark in good-quality handicaps.

Tip of the Day Scatchwah - 18:45 Roscommon Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Scatchwah produced an encouraging effort when runner-up on his handicap debut at Tipperary last month and he remains with potential after only four starts. Scatchwah covered far more ground than most at Tipperary, where he went eight or nine wide around the home turn, but he still kept on well in the straight and was beaten only a length and a quarter by the favourite. The third home won her next start to give the form a boost and the unexposed Scatchwah looks well treated here off a 1 lb lower mark, particularly with the booking of a much more experienced jockey promising to unlock further improvement.