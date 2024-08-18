Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Hampson hoping for further success at Catterick Trainer Brian Ellison has won three of the past five editions of the amateur riders' handicap (14:15) that opens the card at Carlisle, including twice with The Dancing Poet who is back again in his bid to win the race for a third time. Rider Brodie Hampson has a good record of her own having won the other two editions of the race in that timeframe, and she is on a leading contender again this time in She's A Novelty. She's A Novelty won a couple of times during a good campaign last season, including once with Hampson in the saddle, and she was arguably better than ever at Windsor last time when runner-up behind a rival who has won her three subsequent starts. She's fairly treated after going up just 1 lb for her latest effort.

James Doyle heads to Windsor for one ride James Doyle has a strike rate of 18.5% in British Flat races since the start of 2019, but his strike rate at Windsor in that period is an impressive 24.3%. Doyle heads to Windsor for one ride on Monday aboard the Roger Varian-trained No Retreat in the mile-and-a-quarter maiden (18:25). No Retreat, a €1.2 million purchase at the breeze-up sales last year, shaped encouragingly when third on debut at Newcastle in February, catching the eye with how he went through the race and only beaten by a couple with experience. That earned him the Horse In Focus Flag and marked him out as one to be interested in.

Nicholls boasts superb Worcester strike rate Paul Nicholls has been operating at an impressive strike rate of 24.3% in British jumps races since the start of the 2019/20 season but his strike rate at Worcester is even better. Nicholls has had 17 winners from 53 runners at a strike rate of 32.1% during that period and backing those runners to £1 level stakes would have returned a profit of £9.01. He has a couple of runners at the course on Monday, including Paddy de Pole who holds good claims in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle (16:30). Paddy de Pole completed a quickfire hat-trick in handicap hurdles in the spring and has performed creditably in third the last twice, finishing behind a couple of subsequent winners in novice company at Uttoxeter on his latest outing.

Tip of the Day Miss Monte Carlo - 18:40 Yarmouth Flags: Horse In Focus

Miss Monte Carlo was an eye-catching second on her handicap debut at Leicester last month and can build on that promise here. She was disadvantaged by being held up in a race run at a steady gallop and was further inconvenienced by the sustained trouble in running she met on the approach to the final furlong. By the time Miss Monte Carlo was in the clear the winner had flown, but she finished with a flourish and should have more to give when granted better luck.