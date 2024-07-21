Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note for Monday's racing.

Three points of interest Gosdens bidding for more glory at Windsor Since John Gosden was joined by Thady on the training licence the father-son partnership have operated at a strike rate of 21.1% in British Flat races. They've fared notably better at Windsor, however, where their 20 winners have come at a strike rate of 33.9% and even returned a profit of £22.05 to £1 level stakes. The Gosdens have done especially well at Windsor this season and have sent out eight winners - which is more than any other yard - from just 18 runners at a highly impressive strike rate of 44.4%. They will be hoping to enhance their superb course record on Monday with Izipizi (18:20) in division one of the mile-and-a-quarter maiden and Naaey (19:50) in the mile-and-a-quarter fillies' handicap. Naaey ran no sort of race on her reappearance and turf debut in a Pontefract listed race a couple of weeks ago, but the form of her novice efforts at Kempton and Wolverhampton have worked out well and her powerful connections surely wouldn't be persevering with her unless they thought she was a fair way better than this opening mark of 81.

Eddy Greatrex making waves since riding return Back problems prompted Eddy Greatrex to retire from riding at just 23 years old in 2021. However, he made a stunning return to the saddle in April this year when winning aboard 125/1 shot Tilsworth Turf at Leicester. Greatrex has used that as the springboard to further success and, following an especially fruitful spell in July, his record this season now stands at 16 winners from 80 rides at an impressive strike rate of 20%. The most eye-catching statistic, however, is the profit of £178.03 to £1 level stakes, which is a remarkable return even taking into account the 125/1 winner. Greatrex, who enjoyed a double at Newmarket on Saturday, has one ride on Monday in the opening nursery at Windsor (17:18) aboard Ruff Justice, a filly he has already had success with. Ruff Justice, who is trained by Eddy's father Warren, was too green to do herself justice on debut at Windsor but took a big step forward to give her traditionally jumps-focused yard a first two-year-old winner at Yarmouth last month. She's entitled to carry on progressing.

Can the Crisfords make the long journey with Cakewalk pay off? Since Ed Crisford joined his father Simon on the training licence in 2020 the pair have had only eight runners at Beverley. That's hardly a great surprise given the distance between their Newmarket base and Beverley in Yorkshire, but they have a good record when electing to send one on the long journey north. From those eight runners the Crisfords have had three winners, a second and three thirds, with only one runner finishing out of the frame. That bodes well for the prospects of handicap debutant Cakewalk in the concluding mile-and-a-quarter contest (21:00). Cakewalk failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maiden and novice company, but she offered some encouragement on her first couple of outings and her latest effort is easily overlooked as she was caught wide in a well-run race. Cakewalk, who is by Sea The Stars and out of an unraced daughter of Dubawi, is bred to be better than her lowly opening mark of 68 and it's unlikely that she would have been sent so far for her handicap debut if connections didn't think she could be competitive.

Tip of the Day The Gypsy Davey - 15:55 Cartmel Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

The Gypsy Davey won both outings over hurdles and, even though he is still searching for a first win over fences, he has made an encouraging start to his chasing career. He ran creditably when third in handicaps at Market Rasen and Ffos Las and was then unlucky to bump into a rejuvenated rival at Perth a couple of weeks ago. The Gypsy Davey was no match for the well-backed winner but he jumped boldly out in front and again showed enough to suggest that he can be competitive off his mark. He'll have no issue dropping back in trip and could prove difficult to peg back here.