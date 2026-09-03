Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Gosden juveniles getting in the groove

John & Thady Gosden only ran a handful of two-year-olds before Royal Ascot and they didn’t have their first juvenile winner until July 23, but since that day they are seven from 20 with their two-year-old runners and two more debutants are out on Friday.

First up is Ayuq in the Charbonnel Et Walker EBF Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs at Ascot (14:30), the son of Night Of Thunder having plenty of stamina on his dam’s side marking him out as a middle-distance prospect for next season.

Owned by Shadwell, the same owners won the same Ascot race last year with Raaheeb who landed the contest on his debut and he developed into a Classic prospect, so Ayuq’s performance is well worth monitoring with his future in mind.

Just over half an hour later the same stable unleash Claudette in the Ascot Events EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes on the Round Course and this daughter of Baaeed is out of a Grade 2 winner in the United States.

This is the Gosdens’ third progeny of Baaeed to have run after Coaxed (won at Kempton, third in the Prestige at Goodwood) and Shiyam (second at Yarmouth), while the Shadwell stallion had his second winner after Coaxed thanks to Curracloe (22/1) for Johnny Murtagh at Gowran on Tuesday.

With the form of the Clarehaven yard’s juveniles in mind, this pair look well worth watching on Friday.