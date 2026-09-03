Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Friday.
Gosden juveniles getting in the groove
John & Thady Gosden only ran a handful of two-year-olds before Royal Ascot and they didn’t have their first juvenile winner until July 23, but since that day they are seven from 20 with their two-year-old runners and two more debutants are out on Friday.
First up is Ayuq in the Charbonnel Et Walker EBF Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs at Ascot (14:30), the son of Night Of Thunder having plenty of stamina on his dam’s side marking him out as a middle-distance prospect for next season.
Owned by Shadwell, the same owners won the same Ascot race last year with Raaheeb who landed the contest on his debut and he developed into a Classic prospect, so Ayuq’s performance is well worth monitoring with his future in mind.
Just over half an hour later the same stable unleash Claudette in the Ascot Events EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes on the Round Course and this daughter of Baaeed is out of a Grade 2 winner in the United States.
This is the Gosdens’ third progeny of Baaeed to have run after Coaxed (won at Kempton, third in the Prestige at Goodwood) and Shiyam (second at Yarmouth), while the Shadwell stallion had his second winner after Coaxed thanks to Curracloe (22/1) for Johnny Murtagh at Gowran on Tuesday.
With the form of the Clarehaven yard’s juveniles in mind, this pair look well worth watching on Friday.
Duchess form on show again
The Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket on July 10 has worked out incredibly well with the top three, Senorita Bonita, Libertango and Alwaysangel, all winning since, at Group 1, Group 2 and Listed level, respectively.
With the fifth and sixth, Jolivette and Acclamation Star, both running well subsequently, too, every time something runs from the Newmarket race they are worth watching and so it goes with the seventh home, Etonnante, in the Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Haydock (14:40).
Beaten just over four lengths in the Duchess of Cambridge, she will be a short price in this four-runner heat at Haydock because of that form, Timeform rating her 11lb clear on adjusted ratings.
Back in novice company after wind surgery, Karl Burke’s daughter of Havana Grey can defy a penalty in this company as she bids to get back on the wining trail ahead of possible Group 1 assignments this autumn (entered in the Moyglare and Cheveley Park).
Best of luck in your future Endeavor
Hard Endeavor caught the eye of the Timeform analysts with a very encouraging run in second at Sandown last time where he was immediately nominated as a Horse In Focus.
Lower-mileage and more progressive than many his age in this sort of company, he was only caught up the hill by a similarly progressive type in Indalo and that looks strong form in the context of this Ascot Hospitality Handicap (16:48 Ascot).
Ascot specialist Hickory looks the chief threat, but Hard Endeavor is half his age and those fresher legs can help him get his head in front for Jane Chapple-Hyam under Rossa Ryan.
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