Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Sale Shark better than the result at Royal Ascot The Apple Print & Creative Rose Bowl Stakes (16:10) has a short-priced favourite in Nabati, who looks an exciting prospect, but Sale Shark has achieved more to date, and makes more appeal at the prices.

He started favourite ahead of some with experience when making a winning debut at Hamilton in May and he looked well above average, showing a smart turn of foot to settle matters in the final furlong. Sale Shark was also tight enough in the betting for the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and he shaped better than the bare result, travelling well and leading home the unfavoured far-side group. He can therefore be marked up further for that effort and, with further improvement forthcoming, he will remain of interest at this sort of level.

Best Rate hard to oppose on ratings Best Rate had been knocking on the door this season and, well supported at Ascot last week, he arguably proved better than ever to resume winning ways.

He was well suited by the return to a mile to record his first handicap success, always travelling well and putting the race to bed in convincing fashion when asked. The conditions of that race mean he’s able to race without a penalty, so connections have wisely turned him out quickly – he’s due to be 7lb higher in the future – and his jockey is able to claim his full 5lb allowance this time, so he makes plenty of appeal in the Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap (19:42) as clear top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Note Gosden runner at Hamilton Since taking out a joint license, John & Thady Gosden have only had four runners at Hamilton, operating at a 50% strike rate, so their sole runner on Friday’s card, Superior Choice, has to be of interest in the British Stallion Studs EBF Glasgow Stakes (19:50).

He cost a pretty 1,100,000 guineas as a yearling and shaped well on his debut over a mile on his sole start last season, but he’s progressed well upped to a mile and a quarter this year, winning both of his starts with something to spare. Admittedly, they weren’t deep events, but he did beat a now useful rival who has won since at Leicester on his return, and made the most of a good opportunity at Newmarket last month. Superior Choice was allowed to dictate a slow tempo last time, so the form can’t be rated too highly, but this move into Listed company will allow him to take his rating higher, and he remains a potentially smart colt.