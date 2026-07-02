Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Cilician can advertise Coventry form There’s some interesting newcomers in the Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Novice Stakes (15:00), but they will have to be above average to lower the colours of Cilician, who sets a good standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

He’s by first-season sire Blackbeard, who has made a promising start, and Cilician showed plenty of ability when runner-up on his debut over six furlongs at Nottingham, faring best of the newcomers but also shaping like a sure-fire improver. Cilician was asked a lot contesting the Coventry Stakes just two weeks later, but he duly showed improved form up markedly in grade, only beaten four and a quarter lengths in what looks a deep renewal. There’s plenty about him physically, so he’s entitled to progress further still, especially now moving up to seven furlongs, a trip he looks ready for.

Sallaal a ratings choice Sallaal has a cracking pedigree – he’s a half-brother to high-class Benbatl – and he produced one of the best handicap performances on Timeform’s scale this century at Epsom four weeks ago.

He was ridden with less restraint than when catching the eye on his return over the same course and distance and turned an ultra-competitive race into a rout, squeezing through a gap in the straight and easily powering six and a half lengths clear. Sallaal is a grand type physically, out of a Group 1 winner and a half-brother to two more, and he’s definitely one to follow in the Davies Insurance Solutions Gala Stakes (15:35) – he’s at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and also has the Horse In Focus Flag.

Lazy Griff has more to offer as a stayer Lazy Griff showed smart form when finishing runner-up to Lambourn in the Derby last season before finishing third behind the same rival in the Irish version and he shaped promisingly upped in trip when third over this course and distance on his return.

That was in the Group 3 Henry II Stakes and it was a very good return from 11 months off, a stronger gallop sure to have suited but, given the length of time he'd been off the track, the way that race developed perhaps setting him up even better for a good season. He’s long since shaped like a horse who will be suited by this trip and, given plenty of time to get over that run, Lazy Griff could well improve further in the in the Coral Marathon (16:10) on just his second start at two miles.