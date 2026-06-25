Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Rain forecast for repeat win at Newcastle

Charlie Appleby and William Buick were successful in Newcastle’s Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes (18:52) with the smart Diamond Rain twelve months ago and the Godolphin team looked poised for a repeat success with the same mare in this year’s race. Diamond Rain didn’t have to run up to her best to land the odds here last year but showed a likeable response off the bridle and that set her up for two good runs in defeat in much better company in North America later in 2025. She stayed on strongly and pulled a long way clear of the rest when going down by a head to She Feels Pretty in the E. P. Taylor Stakes at Woodbine and finished just behind that filly again when they filled the places behind French winner Gezora in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar. Diamond Rain’s stable wasn’t firing on all cylinders when she made her reappearance in the Middleton Fillies’ Stakes at York last month, finishing third of the four runners behind See The Fire. But her yard is in better form now, and 6 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, this looks an ideal opportunity for Diamond Rain to resume winning ways. Point to prove best in Gosforth Park Cup

Diamond Rain’s former stablemate Corolla Point looks the one to beat in the following contest, the Gosforth Park Cup (19:28) over five furlongs. An expensive breeze-up buy, he was very lightly raced in the Godolphin colours after winning his sole start at two but made an excellent start for ‘Hot Trainer’ Ed Bethell after changing hands for 60,000 guineas midway through last year. With the hood left off that he’d worn previously, Corolla Point made a successful stable debut at Haydock when beating mostly exposed older rivals and then followed up with a bit to spare later in September at Hamilton with the first two finishing clear of the rest. Corolla Point has shaped well in both his starts this season, finishing third at Beverley and York. He wasn’t beaten far behind Air Force One and I’m Next at Beverley and caught the eye in a big field at York last month when making smooth headway on the opposite side to winner Jakajaro. That proved a hot contest, with the winner and runner-up Heavenly Heather finishing fifth and sixth in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last week while fifth-placed Arklow Lad won the ‘Dash’ at Epsom next time. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Corolla Point can open his account for the year. Stiffer test to suit Delta

Few trainers were in better form than Joseph O’Brien at Royal Ascot last week, his ‘Hot Trainer’ flag well earned, and the stable can get Irish Derby weekend off to a good start with Delta in the two-mile handicap at the Curragh (19:55) on Friday evening. The unexposed four-year-old gained his only career win to date in a maiden at Fairyhouse last season over a mile and a half, but he ran well upped in trip on his return at the Curragh last month over another couple of furlongs and looks likely to stay further still. He’s certainly bred to appreciate a good test as he’s out of St Leger winner Simple Verse. Delta can take a bit of stoking up, so the application of cheekpieces may well help Oisin Murphy here, as well as the step up in trip. A keeping-on fourth behind Westminster Moon on his return here last month, Delta shaped like an interesting staying prospect for the remainder of the season. He meets several rivals from that race again here, including Kilmeaden who finished just in front of him, but he’s a bit better off at the weights with that one and appeals most over this longer trip.