Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

So Regal a smart filly in the making John & Thady Gosden hold a strong hand in what looks an excellent renewal of the Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes (Registered As The Michael Seely Memorial Fillies' Stakes) (14:20) but So Regal looks the one to be with.

She’s from a smart family and went like the best horse at the weights despite failing to land the odds on her debut over seven furlongs at Chelmsford towards the backend of last year, but she has built on that promise in no uncertain terms this season. So Regal opened her account on return upped to a mile at Newmarket last month, still displaying signs of greenness, but beating some nice types comfortably, and she took another big step forward when following up at Ascot a couple of weeks ago. She had something in hand under a penalty that day, in command having entered the lead a furlong out, and that performance suggests she’s ready for this step up into listed company. So Regal holds an entry in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, so is clearly well though of, and this looks a natural stepping stone.

'Horse In Focus' Hand of God on an attractive mark The Titan Wealth Handicap (14:40) has a competitive look, but Hand of God caught the eye on his return over a mile at this course, and he continues to edge down the weights.

He got the Horse In Focus Flag following his return, as he shaped like a horse who retains all of his ability, making good progress when pushed along from two furlongs out before the lack of a recent run seemingly told. It is worth remembering how impressive he was when winning at Royal Ascot a couple of years ago and, though he had a somewhat truncated 2025, he confirmed he’s returned in good form, and promises to be suited by this return to a mile and a quarter.

Amiloc the one back up in trip A small field for the Boodles Yorkshire Cup (16:05) and the uncomplicated, Ralph Beckett-trained Amiloc looks the one to beat on his return.