Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Balding had good record in handicaps at Chester’s May meeting Andrew Balding has a 20% strike rate in handicaps at Chester’s May meeting, Dance In The Storm a tidy winner for the trainer on the opening day, and Respond strikes as one who can go well in the CAA Stellar Great Cheshire Handicap (13:30).

He improved to open his account at the fourth attempt in a mile and a quarter maiden at Haydock last season, form which worked out well, and his efforts in defeat later last year have a strong look to them, too. Respond was too free on his return over a mile and a half at Lingfield in February, doing well to finish as close as he did considering, and he looked a smart prospect afterwards when making all back at a mile and a quarter at Chelmsford in March. He left the impression he’s still in top form and on a good mark at Kempton last time, having to work hard to get to the lead and then took a keen hold, sticking to his task well once headed two furlongs out. Respond is still improving with racing, is well drawn to adopt a prominent position again, and he remains a handicapper to be positive about.

Queen Tamara’s form is strong The Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Handicap (13:50) is usually won by a progressive, well-treated sort and this year’s renewal looks an interesting one in which Queen Tamara is taken to come out on top.

She improved with each run last season, opening her account at the third attempt at Chepstow, still showing signs of inexperience under pressure, but that form has a solid look to it, with the second and third both winning races since. Queen Tamara appeared to have been let in handicaps lightly and she duly started a strong favourite for her nursery debut at Newmarket when last seen in September, and she looked the likeliest winner for much of the contest – she traded at 1.10 in-running on Betfair. She rather threw her chance away that day, not keeping straight under pressure and her jockey was unable to correct the situation. Queen Tamara was still only beaten a neck, and that form has a very solid look to it, with the winner going in twice since, notably a listed race at Saint-Cloud, and the third won the Italian 1000 Guineas last week. Therefore, Queen Tamara looks well treated from just a 4lb higher mark, and given she was a leggy filly last year, she is entitled to have done well physically, too.

Royal Rhyme can show benefit of recent return Lambourn won the Chester Vase at this meeting 12 months ago on his way to Derby success and he bids to start the season with a bang fitted with first-time cheekpieces in the Deepbridge Huxley Stakes (14:35). The drop to a mile and a quarter is a slight concern, though, given he was last seen in the St Leger, and the better value appears to lie with the Karl Burke-trained Royal Rhyme.

He’s been lightly raced in recent years, but he’s proven time and time again he’s capable of smart form, and a mile and a quarter round this sharp track should be tailormade for him. Royal Rhyme was on his toes beforehand prior to his recent return at the Curragh, and he went with bags of zest until the lack of a recent run and heavy ground conditions seemingly took their toll. He left the impression he retains all of his ability, though, and the return to fast ground with that run under his belt should see him in a much better light.