Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

'Horse to follow' Remmooz makes his return

Remmooz enjoyed an excellent campaign as a three-year-old and still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected. He went down fighting when third in the ultra-competitive Clipper Handicap at York's Ebor meeting and then took another step forward when successful in a listed race at Newbury on his final start last season, taking his record to four wins from only six starts. The winning margin at Newbury was only a head but there was a lot to like about how Remmooz went about his business there, travelling smoothly before knuckling down well to edge ahead close home, and the performance impressed Timeform's reporter who noted there was 'plenty about him to suggest he'll make an impact at a higher level still next year, one to follow in 2026'. Remmooz was duly included among Timeform's 50 British horses to follow for the season, and he makes his reappearance in the listed Paradise Stakes (15:45) at Ascot.

Stellar Sunrise the one to beat on back of smart display

Cerro Blanco has been installed as the early favourite for the listed King Charles II Stakes (16:40) at Newmarket on Friday after he made a winning debut over the same seven furlongs at the Craven meeting, but Stellar Sunrise sets a good standard on Timeform's figures. Cerro Blanco is held in high regard by his powerful connections - he was nominated by trainer Charlie Appleby as his yard's 'dark horse' in Timeform's Horses To Follow book and was sent off at 4/9 on debut - and he overcame inexperience to outclass his rivals on debut. Described by Timeform's reporter as a big, imposing type, Cerro Blanco is open to improvement, but he will need to take a big step forward to match the smart level of form Stellar Sunrise showed when a decisive winner of a seven-furlong handicap at Newbury a couple of weeks ago. Stellar Sunrise had been bogged down by heavy ground when only fifth in the Horris Hill on his final start last season, but he seemed suited by a return to a sounder surface on his reappearance and quickened up smartly to score by two and a half lengths in the style of one ready for a higher grade. The level of form Stellar Sunrise showed there places him 10 lb clear of Jel Pepper and Elusive Butterfly on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and mark him out as the percentage call, for all he's up against some very lightly-raced rivals.

Read: Gaelic Warrior heads Timeform's top jumpers

Diamond Bay lower in the weights than for last year's win

Diamond Bay has failed to beat a rival on either start on the all-weather this season so has something to prove, but he has been eased in the weights as a consequence and returns to turf in the mile-and-three-quarter handicap (17:35) at Goodwood off a 6 lb lower mark than the one he defied in last year's race. He is also fitted with blinkers for the first time - in place of his usual visor or cheekpieces - in a bid to help him bounce back. Diamond Bay showed an excellent attitude in last year's race to fend off the runner-up and get the verdict by a nose, pulling nicely clear of the remainder in the process. That was his only win last season but he proved largely consistent on Timeform's figures and finished in the frame on a further six occasions. His chance on these terms is highlighted by Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, which he heads by 2 lb, while he also has the Horses For Courses Flag. Diamond Bay has compiled a solid record around Goodwood and has finished outside the frame only once from six starts at the track.