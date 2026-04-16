Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

The Grafter can keep up the good work at Ayr

The Grafter has taken really well to fences this term and, from a stable that’s enjoying its best ever jumps season in terms of number of winners, Sam England’s gelding can keep his unbeaten record over the larger obstacles and complete a hat-trick in the two-mile novice handicap chase at Ayr (14:20). A free-going sort, The Grafter failed to get his head in front over hurdles last season, though he was runner-up four times in a row, and looked as though fences would help him fulfil his potential. That has certainly been the case in his two runs in novice handicaps at Newcastle this season, looking a better jumper of fences than he was over hurdles. He was typically headstrong on his chasing debut in January but bettered his hurdling form straight away and then followed up in less testing conditions the following month, travelling powerfully up with the pace and then quickly asserting to win convincingly by four lengths from Spadestep. That earned The Grafter the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, and with further improvement to come he can make light of a 7 lb rise in the weights for his latest success.

Derby entry Maltese Cross one to watch at Newbury

Newbury’s card looks full of unknown quantities and promising horses, not least Maltese Cross who represents William Haggas in the valuable novice (15:42). Two of the three previous winners of this contest have made into smart middle-distance performers, including last year’s winner Gethin, and it would be no surprise to see Maltese Cross following suit in due course. He’s very much the part on pedigree, by Sea The Stars, whose offspring Haggas has had plenty of success with, out of a half-sister to German Derby winner Nutan, and a good looker too who cost 350,000 guineas as a yearling. After finishing a promising second on his debut at Ascot last September, Maltese Cross went one better in a maiden at Newmarket later in the month where he demonstrated a willing attitude. Maltese Cross took it up under three furlongs out before being headed with a furlong to run but kept on well and got back in front close home for a head win over Del Maro, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag and appealing as the type to be suited by middle distances this year. The runner-up made a successful reappearance at Yarmouth last weekend, while three others from the race won next time out, so it the form is looking strong. The stable had a listed winner at the Craven meeting earlier this week, and the top-rated Maltese Cross can earn himself a place in a Derby trial with victory here first. Classical Allusion represents Constitution Hill form

Constitution Hill might not be running in Saturday’s John Porter Stakes after all, but his form is still being represented a day earlier at Newbury by Classical Allusion who goes for ‘Hot Trainer’ Andrew Balding in the two-mile handicap (16:20). The four-year-old has had just the two runs on the all-weather which leaves him open to plenty of improvement stepping up in trip on his turf debut for his first start in a handicap. There wasn’t much support behind Classical Allusion in the betting when he made a winning debut at Southwell last September, but he looked above average with a cosy success in a race where he was the only runner seeing a racecourse for the first time. It was six months before Classical Allusion was seen out again when he came up against Constitution Hill, who also having his second Flat star,t in a novice at Kempton last month. Constitution Hill duly landed very short odds while just having to be pushed out, but Classical Allusion kept him honest enough, leading briefly before the winner took over but keeping on to be beaten two lengths while pulling clear of the rest. Classical Allusion shaped as though more of a test will suit than that steadily-run mile and a half, and with further improvement can get back to winning ways here.