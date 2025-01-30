Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Friday.

Unexposed Cave Article has more to offer Brian Hughes and Christian Williams don’t team up together often (Hughes has had only nine career rides for Williams), but they did so to good effect with Cave Article at Sedgefield last month, and he’s taken to follow up in the racingtv.com Handicap Chase (15:05).

He didn’t offer much in four starts over hurdles, but he was strong in the market for his chase debut at Wincanton in November, and he offered plenty to work on in a race which is working out well. That was over two and a half miles and Cave Article was again well supported at Sedgefield last time, upped significantly in trip and displaying improved form to open his account. He travelled well on that occasion, not always fluent at his fences, but produced to lead approaching the last and finding plenty on the run-in to prevail. Cave Article pulled well clear of the remainder that day with his main market rival and it looks solid form for the grade. He’s totally unexposed – he has the Horse In Focus Flag, highlighting him as a horse to follow – and is one to keep on the right side following a 7lb rise with further improvement forthcoming – he has the Timeform ‘small p’ attached to his rating.

Hierarchy can gain quick compensation The Jamie Osborne-trained Hierarchy has been holding his form well on the all-weather of late and he will remain of interest in the BetUK: It’s Where The UK Bets Handicap at Newcastle (15:28).

Indeed, he got back on the up when finishing first past the post in a six-furlong handicap at Lingfield last week, only to be disqualified in the stewards’ room after his rider weight in 4.5lb light. That was due to a missing weight cloth which was mistakenly left in the stable after the horse reportedly proved difficult to saddle, but such was the manner of Hierarchy’s success, he probably would have won still if carrying his official weight. He raced in touch, making good headway over a furlong out, and readily drawing clear in the closing stages to comfortably beat the market leader. Connections turn him out quickly and he’s taken to gain compensation now from a revised mark, which remains a lenient one (he has been rated as high as 105 and his last win came from a BHA mark of 80).

Cooperation can take advantage of lenient mark Cooperation lost his way for Michael Attwater, falling down the weights as a result, and was picked up cheaply as a result by shrewd new connections (6,000 guineas). He was well backed but failed to fire on his stable debut over five furlongs at Wolverhampton in November, but shaped much better when narrowly beaten over this course and distance last week, and he’s worth backing to build on that effort in the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap (17:00).

Cooperation ran his best race in a while after 10 weeks off and refitted with a hood, and he can be marked up further for his effort given he had to work his way from one side of the track to the other to launch his challenge, earning himself the Horse In Focus Flag. He was beaten only a neck by a well-handicapped, back-to-form rival and only just failed to get on top. He represents connections that do extremely well with such types and he’s one to be positive about moving forward from a mark in the 50s (he could also be turned out quickly a Wolverhampton next week too).