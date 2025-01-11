Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith highlights three things to look out for on the racing front on Sunday.

Charlatan stands out at the weights David Simcock has his string in good order, recording a double at this track on Thursday, and Charlatan has excellent claims of providing the yard with another winner in the Win £1m With BetMGM’s Golden Goals Classified Stakes (12:42). He completed a quick-fire hat-trick around this time last year, which included a win in a similar event over a mile at this course, and he signalled that he’s returning to a similar level of form when runner-up in a handicap at Southwell last month. Charlatan has struggled for consistency in recent months, but he was well found in the market, and travelled through that race like the best horse at the weights under a patient ride, making rapid headway around two furlongs out. He was produced to lead inside the final furlong and looked home and hosed – he traded at 1.03 in-running on Betfair – only to be headed on the line. Charlatan arguably paid the price for that big move into contention, but this track should suit him better, and he stands out at the weights dropping into classified company. Charlatan is at least 5lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and, in a race which should be run at an even gallop, he should get a good tow into proceedings.

Another winner for Mullins in Moscow Flyer? Willie Mullins has an excellent record in the Sky Bet Club Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle (14:25), the leading trainer in the race with 10 wins, and he has won it with some grand sorts, notably Vautour, Douvan and Min to name a few. He fires a couple of potentially high-class novices at this year’s renewal also in the shape of Salvator Mundi and Kel Histoire, both of whom was impressive when winning over hurdles on their latest starts. Salvator Mundi finished runner-up on his hurdling debut in France to no other than Sir Gino and he has always had a big reputation since joining Willie Mullins. Indeed, he made his stable debut in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, looking a fine stamp of a horse and shaping well given it was a stern test on his first start for nearly a year. He completed a simple task with plenty of authority at Tipperary nine weeks later, 62 lengths clear at the line and confirming himself a horse with an abundance of ability. Salvator Mundi is at least 10lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while he still has the ‘small p’ attached to his rating, signifying he’s open to further improvement, and he rates a most exciting prospect. Kel Histoire shouldn’t be underestimated, either, given he brings an unbeaten record to the table, and made a smooth transition to hurdles on his debut for Mullins at Cork last month. He has the potential to improve quite a fair bit on the bare form of that success and has race fitness on his side.

Marinakis interesting under a penalty Marinakis has an interesting profile having been tried at an array of trips from five furlongs to a mile, but he very much appreciated a significant step back up in trip when successful over a mile at Chelmsford on Thursday, and has to be of big interest under a penalty in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap (14:42). He didn’t show much over five furlongs at Wolverhampton in October two starts back, but he attracted support, and proved a different proposition on what was just his second start at a mile on Thursday. Admittedly, that wasn’t a deep race, but it was well run – the timefigure stood up well for the grade – and he won with quite a bit up his sleeve, well on top at the line. Marinakis is totally unexposed at this trip and connections have wisely turned him out under a 5lb penalty, while he also has other entries next week, so it seems as though connections are planning to rack up a sequence with him.