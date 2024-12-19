Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Friday.

Three points of interest Double Powerful going for remarkable seven-timer DOUBLE POWERFUL has been on an extraordinary run since opening his account in a handicap hurdle over two and a half miles at Fakenham in March and he is expected to keep his winning sequence going in the Howden Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (12:45) at Ascot on Friday.

His first win came from a lowly mark of 76 and he has improved out of all recognition since, rising a notable 45lb in the weights in that time. He had to work harder than he ever has when completing a six-timer at Cheltenham last time, but in the same breath, he left the impression he may not have finished progressing yet. That was a career-best effort in the most competitive race he’s contested to date, typically travelling well in rear, taking closer order out wide jumping the sixth flight, and produced to lead at the last. Double Powerful edged right on the run-in, causing some interference to the third (his rider was cautioned for careless riding) but he was ultimately well on top at the line from the fast-finishing runner-up. Another 7lb rise in the weights demands more, but he is clearly thriving, and is expected to make his presence felt once more in this more demanding race.

Skelton still on fire with bumper horses The bumper which concludes Ascot’s card on Friday, the Listed King Edward VII Ascot Membership Open National Hunt Flat (15:40), is generally one of the best races of its type run in Britain prior to the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. Unsurprisingly, there is plenty of potential on show, with some top yards represented, but Dan Skelton won this race 12 months ago, and his bumper horses have been in terrific form so far this season. Indeed, he is operating at an excellent 32% strike rate in this sphere, and he runs MONEYGARROW, who created an excellent impression when making a winning debut at Chepstow in October - he was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag for his performance.

He won his only start in Irish points in the spring and looked well above average on his Rules debut, going well when briefly short of room early in the straight, but was produced to lead two furlongs out and readily powered clear of his rivals in the closing stages despite showing signs of greenness under pressure. Moneygarrow won in the style of one who is destined for much better things and, given how well backed he was that day, he’s seemingly held in some regard. This looks the obvious next step for him and is taken to provide the Skeltons with yet another winner in this sphere.

Hippocratic Oath caught the eye on the clock last time At Wolverhampton on Friday evening, there is a sectional horse to follow in the shape of HIPPOCRATIC OATH in the Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Nursery Handicap (17:00).

He has shown much improved form since entering handicaps, opening his account over this course and distance in October and progressing again to defy a 4lb rise when following up at Southwell 16 days later, beating a couple of subsequent winners. Hippocratic Oath met with defeat for the first time in handicaps at Kempton last week, but he wasn’t best positioned given how that race panned out, the winner and top-weight showing a bit of class under an excellent front-running ride. You wouldn’t go as far as calling him an unlucky loser, but Hippocratic Oath raced in rear and had a fair bit of ground to make up, finishing never nearer than at the finish. The clock also marked himself out as a horse to follow, the fastest in the field from three furlongs out (35.29) and six tenths of a second quicker than the winner, earning himself the Sectional Flag. The handicapper has left him on the same mark now and he has brilliant claims of getting his head back in front.