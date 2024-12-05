Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Friday.

Three points of interest

Mount Tempest bidding to follow up Mount Tempest opened his account over fences in this handicap chase (13:23) 12 months ago and it looks like Dan Skelton has aimed him at this prize again. He showed improved form once blinkers were applied last season, winning over course and distance and following up from a 5lb higher mark in style at Whetherby on his next start. Mount Tempest shaped well in defeat in the remainder of last season, faring best of those ridden aggressively back at this venue in January and also finishing runner-up from this mark at Wincanton on his final start of the campaign. He caught the eye on his return from seven months off at Bangor recently, too, starting 22/1 and given a patient ride in a stronger handicap than this, taking closer order on the home turn and staying on for fourth. Mount Tempest was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag for that effort, marking him out as a horse to look out for next time, and, interestingly, the blinkers go back on now. He is sure to strip fitter for that outing and, likely to be ridden more prominently now, he may take some catching round here.

Horse Racing Podcast: Tingle, Becher, HK and the Champions

Hobbs & White remain in excellent form Philip Hobbs & Johnson White are one of the hottest yards around at present – highlighted by the ‘Hot Trainer Flag’ and, among several horses they have running at Exeter on Friday, they have two excellent chances. Lowry’s Bar in the two-mile-three-furlong handicap chase (13:00) is the first one. He won his first four starts over hurdles last season, including a couple of handicaps at Wincanton and Chepstow, and he shaped particularly well on his return in the Silver Trophy at the latter course on his return in October. He has a pointing background, so connections were clearly eager to get him over fences, and he went with plenty of promise on his debut in this sphere at Bangor last month. Lowry’s Bar was unable to justify strong support, but he shaped really well, jumping soundly and quickening up well to take up the lead between the final two fences, but he had no answer for the winner as he flew by on the run-in. He was beaten only by another promising sort, but he looks a sure-fire improver on the back of that initial experience – he has the ‘Timeform small p’ attached to his rating along with the Horse In Focus Flag – and, even though the handicapper has raised him 4lb, he is one to follow over fences. Later on the card in the closing bumper (15:55) Sober Glory is expected to follow up under a penalty. He cost £110,000 after winning his sole start in points and looked a bright prospect when making a winning debut under Rules in a bumper at Chepstow in October. He pulled miles clear of the remainder with another promising newcomer trained by Dan Skelton, but he was in command from two furlongs out, closed down only late on when the race was already won. That form sets a pretty high bar in this field and, provided none of the newcomers are above average, he’ll be hard to beat.

What is Sporting Life Plus?

Note Nicholls’ record in Sandown novice chase Paul Nicholls has won the last two renewals of the Gade 2 Esher Novices’ Chase (14:33) and he unleashes the exciting Welcome To Cartries in this year’s renewal. He built on the clear promise of his hurdling debut when landing the odds with the minimum of fuss at Ascot on his next start, proving in a completely different league to his rivals, and he started favourite for a Grade 2 event at Doncaster on his next start. He didn’t improve as expected on that occasion, and was disappointing on his final start at Ayr, but his future was always going to lie over fences. Nicholls has won this race with some nice types in the past, notably Stay Away Fay 12 months ago, so it is interesting he pitches Welcome To Cartries in at this level on his chasing debut. He is very much a chasing type on looks and has the potential to take high rank in the staying novice chase division this season.