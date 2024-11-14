Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Friday.

Three points of interest

American Sniper bidding for repeat success The opening conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle (13:10) always attracts a big field so it's notable that trainer David Pipe has won the race five times since 2011, including with American Sniper who is back again. American Sniper failed to make an impact in three subsequent starts last season and was down the field on his first couple of outings this term, but he bounced back to form when successful under a well-judged front-running ride at Newbury last week. He's picked up a 7 lb penalty for that success but his rider's claim offsets most of that burden so he is entitled to respect in his bid to repeat last year's win. There are some progressive rivals in opposition, though, including a couple who are seeking six-timers. Plaisir des Flos and Double Powerful have both racked up impressive sequences, looking like they may not have reached their limit, so it's little surprise to see them at the head of the betting. Plaisir des Flos, who is unbeaten in handicaps, seemed to score with a good deal in hand at Carlisle on his return and gets the nod.

Jonbon's peak Timeform rating came at Cheltenham Top-class chaser Jonbon, the star on day one of Cheltenham's November meeting, is bidding to win the Shloer Chase (14:20) and take his record over fences to 10 from 12. He's going to be a very short price and perhaps some might be considering opposing him based on his two defeats over fences - plus his only loss over hurdles - coming at Cheltenham. It's true that he spurned a fantastic opportunity when beaten at odds of 1/4 in the rearranged Clarence House Chase last season, when his jumping let him down, but the other defeats need little explaining as he was up against Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo. It's worth highlighting that Jonbon's Timeform rating of 172, which marks him out as the highest-rated chaser trained in Britain, was achieved in the Shloer Chase 12 months ago so there's little reason to doubt him around Cheltenham and he should again be hard to beat. Edwardstone got closest to Jonbon when runner-up in the Shloer and Tingle Creek last season but perhaps Boothill, who has had a breathing operation since last seen, could be the one for the forecast this time. Boothill goes especially well fresh and returns with Harry Fry among the winners.

Conflated forces most of the field out of the weights There are always a host of variables to consider in a horse race, though there are possibly more than usual to contend with in the Cross Country (14:55) which has an odd shape thanks to the presence of Conflated forcing the majority of the field out of the weights. Gordon Elliott has sent Delta Work and Galvin, both Grade 1-winning chasers, down the cross country route in recent years in a bid to open up more opportunities, and Conflated is the latest high-class recruit to the discipline. Conflated needs to prove his effectiveness over this unique course, while there's also a question over his current level of form having put in a lethargic display on what was effectively his comeback in the Charlie Hall Chase a couple of weeks ago (he'd fallen at the first at Punchestown on his previous run). But you only have to look back to the spring to find excellent efforts in Grade 1 company from Conflated who was third in the Ryanair Chase and runner-up in the Melling Chase, and his high rating means only two of his rivals are running off their correct mark here. How big a disadvantage that will prove for his rivals around this unique course, compared to in a conventional race, is another factor for punters to ponder, but Conflated is certainly suited by these terms and it would be little surprise were he to make his class count.

Tip of the Day More Than A Feelin - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated More Than A Feelin found a progressive subsequent winner too strong when runner-up at Kempton in August but she registered a decisive victory on her return to that venue last month. More Than A Feelin had disappointed on turf on her penultimate start but put that behind her back on the all-weather, impressing with how smoothly she travelled before making rapid headway inside the final couple of furlongs and quickly assuming control. She readily pulled a couple of lengths clear of a subsequent winner and even an 8 lb rise in the weights may underestimate this filly who has a progressive profile on the all-weather and has a course-and-distance win to her name.