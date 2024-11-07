Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Friday.

Three points of interest

Williams has excellent record with chasers returning from a break Djelo, like all bar one of the field in the Haldon Gold Cup (14:25 Exeter), is making his seasonal reappearance on Friday, but his trainer Venetia Williams' record with chasers returning from a break offers encouragement he'll be fit enough to do himself justice. Williams, who sent out Martator to win a valuable handicap chase on his return at Ascot on Saturday, shows a profit of £99.11 to £1 level stakes since the start of the 2019/20 season with chasers running after a break of at least 150 days. Djelo's own record would inspire confidence he'll be ready to roll as he bolted up in a handicap hurdle here in 2022 on his debut for the yard after more than a year off, while he also won first time out last season when beating Master Chewy in a handicap chase at Aintree in what proved to be a strong piece of form.

Honeyball hoping to enhance Fontwell record Since the start of the 2019/20 jumps season only Gary Moore has had more success at Fontwell than Anthony Honeyball whose 41 winners have come at a hugely impressive strike rate of nearly 32% (his overall strike rate in that period is around 19%). Honeyball has a couple of runners on Friday's card, including a new recruit to the yard in Proper Twelve who contests the three-and-a-quarter mile (15:10) handicap chase. Proper Twelve ended his time with Chris Gordon out of form, though he's now only 2 lb higher in the weights than when a wide-margin winner of a two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle at Market Rasen in May 2023. He also has a runner-up effort over fences at Plumpton last season which suggests he's fairly treated if back in form for his new stable.

The Churchill Lad and Caithness clash again There was only a head between The Churchill Lad and Caithness when they met at Hexham last month and they renew rivalry over the same course and distance (14:45) on Friday. The Churchill Lad, who had the benefit of a summer campaign under his belt, registered a narrow verdict over Caithness who was making his first start since May. That match fitness was possibly the decisive factor as Caithness travelled best and was produced to lead close home but couldn't settle matters and was edged out by his rallying rival. Caithness is 1 lb better off with The Churchill Lad, who has since finished a respectable second at Carlisle, and he looks capable of turning the tables with that reappearance run under his belt.

Tip of the Day Too Much - 18:45 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Too Much is a headstrong sort and she proved well suited by the switch to sprinting on her first attempt at six furlongs over this course and distance last month. She still pulled hard but was able to pick up well when asked and was well on top throughout the final furlong, ultimately passing the post with a length-and-three-quarter advantage after being eased down close home. She's 7 lb higher in the weights here but is still 3 lb lower than when successful over a mile at Southwell last year, she's unexposed as a sprinter and stands out as the one to beat.