Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Three points of interest Notebooks at the ready for the 'Frankel maiden' One of the most significant maidens in the calendar takes place at Newmarket (17:45) on Friday as the race has a roll of honour featuring Coroebus and Roaring Lion - who both won during the race's short period as a novice - but the contest is best known as 'the Frankel maiden'. It was in this mile maiden 14 years ago that Frankel, the horse who would go on to earn the highest Flat rating in Timeform's history, made his debut and delivered the first of his 14 consecutive victories. But not only was the race the launchpad for an all-time great, the runner-up Nathaniel went on to win the King George and Eclipse, while there was also a future Gold Cup winner down the field in Colour Vision. This year's edition also promises to be a strong race as it features plenty of well-bred sorts from top yards. Of those with experience, Vecu looked unlucky not to win at Sandown a couple of weeks ago when only narrowly denied after meeting trouble in running, while Scandinavia looked badly in need of the experience when third on his debut for Aidan O'Brien at Leopardstown last month and has the Timeform large P to highlight he's likely to make significant improvement. Charlie Appleby introduces a couple of interesting newcomers, including Arabian Poet who cost 1 million guineas and is a half-brother to Group 1 winners Japan and Mogul, while Richard Hannon's King of Cities is a half-brother to Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin. There may not be a Frankel in here, but it's still likely to be won by a smart sort.

It's also worth keeping an eye on the mile maiden (15:15) at Newbury which was won by the smart King's Gambit in its first running last year. Charlie Appleby's King's Charter was a big eye-catcher when staying on into third on debut at Sandown - finishing a length behind Vecu - and he has the Timeform Large P. There are some interesting newcomers, headed by Isambard Brunel whose Group 3-winning dam is a sister to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Found. Isambard Brunel is O'Brien's first runner in a Newbury maiden or novice since 2007 and follows hot on the heels of the trainer sending juveniles to Newmarket and Salisbury. This is arguably a reflection of the trainer's remarkable strength in depth in the two-year-old division and need to find more opportunities than are available in Ireland. Weld bidding to enhance excellent record in Cork Group 3 Dermot Weld has won Cork's Give Thanks Stakes (18:22) on seven occasions, including five of the last ten runnings, and he has a strong contender this time with Shamida. Shamida progressed well as a three-year-old last season and was twice successful at this Group 3 level, winning the Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown and the Irish St Leger Trial at the Curragh (both over a mile and three-quarters). She wasn't at that level on her final start of the season in the Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp and was also below her best on her reappearance in the Curragh Cup last month, though she did shape with some encouragement and is entitled to be sharper here. Based on the form she showed in the Irish St Leger Trial last season she is 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and could prove tough to beat if proving as effective back at a mile and a half. Crowley heads to Wolverhampton for one ride Since the start of 2019, Jim Crowley has had 23 winners from 65 rides at Wolverhampton at a hugely impressive strike rate of 35.38%. That compares favourably to his overall strike of 19.17% in British Flat races in that period. Crowley heads to Wolverhampton on Friday to partner Standbackandlook (15:35) in the mile-and-three-quarter handicap, and it's worth noting he has a 30% strike rate when having only one ride at a Flat meeting. This will be Crowley's first ride aboard the three-year-old who was an impressive winner over course and distance last month, and that form was franked by the runner-up scoring at Kempton on Wednesday.

Classic has shaped well in a couple of big-field, valuable handicaps this season, looking capable of winning such an event, so this less competitive affair seems like a good opportunity for him to gain a deserved success. He caught the eye when sixth in the Golden Mile at Goodwood a couple of weeks ago as he travelled with zest and was still going well two furlongs out but had to wait for a gap as the leaders set sail for home. He's well treated off a 1 lb lower mark here, the same mark he competed off when only narrowly denied at Sandown in June, and it's worth remembering he was an impressive winner here a couple of years ago on his only previous visit to the course.