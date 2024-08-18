Timeform course guide and key stats for York

Timeform’s guide to racing at York, featuring all the key facts and figures ahead of the 2024 Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
Left handed, flat. In essence, York is a very fair track, ideal for the long-striding galloper. In recent seasons, the field tends to come more down the centre of the track than has historically been the case, particularly if conditions are testing. The track was made into a circuit in 2005 and offers a straight five furlong/six furlong track, on which a high draw has been a distinct disadvantage in recent years, while seven furlong races start on a chute.
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2019 (minimum 25 runners)
* Includes data for when Simon Crisford was the sole licence holder
** Includes data for when John Gosden was the sole licence holder
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2019 (minimum 25 rides)
Frankel (Timeform performance rating 143) - 2012
Frankel put up the best performance in Timeform's history when winning the 2012 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and he delivered another scintillating display in the Juddmonte International at York's Ebor meeting.
Frankel, tackling a trip beyond a mile for the first time, cruised into the lead two furlongs out and unleashed his customary burst to draw seven lengths clear of Farhh and St Nicholas Abbey, proving in a completely different league to a couple of high-class rivals.
Enable (Timeform performance rating 129) - 2019
Enable didn't face a simple task in the 2019 Yorkshire Oaks as she was up against a high-class filly in Magical, but she produced an authoritative performance to brush aside her old rival.
Frankie Dettori, opting to keep things simple, sent Enable straight to the head of affairs and she travelled best of all before quickly asserting when briefly tackled over a furlong out, pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear.
That victory extended Enable's winning sequence to 12 but it would prove to be 'unlucky 13' when she came up just short in her bid to win a third Arc.
Battaash (Timeform performance rating 136) - 2019
Battaash had disappointed in the Nunthorpe on a couple of occasions but he set the record straight in style in 2019, running right up to his best to score by three and three-quarter lengths.
Battaash lowered Dayjur's long-standing track record and he earned a Timeform rating of 136, which at the time was the joint-highest in Europe since the days of Frankel (Baaeed subsequently earned a rating of 137).
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.