Timeform big-race reaction: Fillies' Mile

Desert Flower made it four from four for the campaign with an emphatic victory in the top race for two-year-old staying fillies, the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

She beat January by five-and-a-half lengths, four lengths further than she had in the May Hill at Doncaster. She was again strong in the closing stages.

In terms of performance, Desert Flower has clearly run her best race, assessed as an above-average winner of the Group 1 contest. It represents a step up from Doncaster, the efforts of January and of Doncaster third Flight, beaten in the Oh So Sharp earlier in the afternoon, making it hard to upgrade the May Hill form.

Desert Flower's victory sets up the prospect of a fascinating clash with Lake Victoria, also unbeaten in four starts, in next spring's One Thousand Guineas.

Although she has won two top staying races for her age group, Desert Flower has a pedigree that suggests she will still be fine at a mile as a three-year-old.

And although she is at the head of the market for the Oaks, she isn't really bred to stay a mile and a half and makes little appeal for that classic.