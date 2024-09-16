Timeform analysis | The St Leger won by Jan Brueghel

Read Timeform's report of the St Leger in which the progressive Jan Brueghel extended his unbeaten record.

The smallest field for the St Leger since 2015, the front 3 in the market representing Ballydoyle, Aidan O'Brien seeking an eighth win in the race this century, the sons of Galileo that couldn't be split at the head of the market having a tremendous tussle through the last 2f before the unbeaten Jan Brueghel asserted late on, winning by a neck for the third successive start and continuing his theme of run-to-run progression; the race wasn't so much of a test of stamina as it can be, a fair pace lifting only from early in the straight.

JAN BRUEGHEL maintained his unbeaten record in gutsy fashion taking on top-level opposition for the first time, still a work in progress, however, and very much the type to do even better at 4 yrs, when the top races at 1½m+ will be on the agenda; in touch, took keen hold, shaken up 3f out, upsides from 2f out, kept on well, asserted final 50 yds; along with the runner-up, he's apparently under consideration for the Melbourne Cup (not in the Long Distance Cup), though his lack of experience in big fields could count against him at this stage of his career. ILLINOIS fully confirmed the improvement shown behind a different stable companion in the Great Voltigeur, again going down only narrowly in a fine tussle; tracked pace, travelled well, led on bridle under 3f out, shaken up joined 2f out, kept on well, edged out final 50 yds; he holds an entry in the Long Distance Cup (sure to stay 2m) and is just the kind of likeable middle-distance stayer that his yard will do well with as a 4-y-o, though in the shorter term he's reportedly one of several in the yard, including Jan Brueghel, that could still be aimed at the Melbourne Cup.

DEIRA MILE was in a change of headgear and ran really well, settling better than might have been anticipated up in trip but further off the pace than ideal the way things developed; dropped out, effort over 2f out, stayed on, disputed third final 1f, edged left into Sunway final 100 yds, kept on, demoted to fourth; a Windsor minor event is a poor return for one of his ability so far, but his Derby and Leger efforts tell us he has bags of ability, up to connections to find the right races for him to show it on a regular basis. SUNWAY had been shaping as though a longer trip would suit and, making his fourth successive start at Group 1 level, ran at least as well as when runner-up in the Irish Derby, coming from further back than the first 2; held up, effort under 3f out, disputed third final 1f, hampered by Deira Mile final 100 yds, promoted to third ahead of that one. GROSVENOR SQUARE ran respectably back up in grade though might have been better served by setting a stronger gallop, done for foot once he lost the lead; led until under 3f out, left behind 2f out. WILD WAVES faced a stiff task out of handicap company and seemed to excel himself, given full credit for the time being though with a concern that he finished as close as he did due to the way the race was run; waited with, shaken up 3f out, outpaced 2f out. YOU GOT TO ME was relaxed beforehand but not so much once the race began and didn't see things out as a result, connections reporting that she'll now be given a break after a fairly intensive summer at the top level; held up, took strong hold, effort 3f out, left behind 2f out.