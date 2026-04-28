Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of races from Sandown's high-class card last week that look like strong form and should work out well.
1m handicap, Sandown
Friday 24 April
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The Dante entry Organise was all the rage in the market, but this looked a deeper race than that suggested, a typical Esher Cup, with lightly-raced and potentially useful 3-y-os making up the field, Murphy seen to good effect on the winner, his mount produced to precision, the race sure to throw up winners.
LAUREATE CROWN had had more goes than most here, but he looked the pick at the weights after his Wolverhampton win and followed up in this deeper affair in similar fashion; dwelt, held up, travelled well, effort under 2f out, headway inside final 1f, led close home; he'll remain competitive.
ORGANISE sent off at odds on for his handicap debut, and though he lost his unbeaten record he offered plenty to work on amid residual greenness and is sure to remain of considerable interest, still appealing as the type who could develop into something more than a handicapper as the campaign progresses; broke well, soon steadied, shaken up approaching 2f out, headway to lead 1f out, ran green soon after, kept on, headed close home.
NOBODY KNOWS, successful on both starts in novices, couldn't complete the hat-trick on handicap debut, but he shaped as well as any, signs of inexperience as he was asked to go to the front much in evidence; tracked pace, shaken up under 2f out, ran green, edged right, every chance 1f out, kept on; has plenty about him physically and will go on improving.
CAPALL RASA, on a hat-trick following a couple of all-weather wins last backend, was unable to complete that in this markedly higher grade but ran creditably, possibly just needing the run after 5 months off; close up, pushed along 3f out, led 2f out, headed 1f out, weakened final 100 yds; physically he's the type to make the grade as a 3-y-o and is likely to be fully competitive with this run under his belt.
SUSPENDED SENTENCE ran respectably after 7 months off, looking to have been harshly dealt with by the handicapper, his mark 13 lb higher than when he narrowly won a small-field nursery here last year, having finished fourth in listed company on his subsequent start; tracked pace, took keen hold, effort 2f out, challenged 1f out, weakened final 100 yds.
GOODWOOD GALAXY looked in good order after 7 months off, but he had plenty on under topweight on handicap debut and finished well held; soon led, headed 2f out, weakened soon after.
LOOK TO THE STARS, given a breathing operation since last seen, ran no sort of race in first-time hood on handicap bow after 6 months off, looking very awkward; took little interest, always behind.
1¼m fillies' novice, Sandown
Friday 24 April
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An interesting novice, run at a good gallop and likely to throw up future winners; Felicitas produced the second-best winning performance in the last decade, her effort bettered only by Emily Upjohn in that time.
FELICITAS, over 2f longer trip, had seen her debut win franked by the third and, though going off a double-figure odds, made it 2-2, looking a potentially smart filly in the making, an Oaks trial on the cards next, likely to be of interest in one of those; handy, effort 2f out, headway to lead over 1f out, went clear soon after, kept on well; there isn't loads of stamina in her pedigree but her sire's best progeny tending to stay well offers plenty of hope that she'll stay 1½m, and is sure to go on to better things.
RIBBON OF SEA ran well under a penalty, more still to come, particularly when she goes up still further in trip; tracked pace, shaken up over 2f out, every chance over 1f out, left behind by winner, kept on; remains with potential.
ALMA LATINA was sent off at long odds and looked as if the race would do her good, but she ran a race full of promise and looks sure to win a maiden or novice before going on to better things; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, steady headway 3f out, took third 1f out, hung right, ran on; will stay 1½m; sure to improve.
RUBY WEDDING, after 6 months off over 2f longer trip, very much caught the eye on her third start, entered in the Oaks, though handicaps might be more the plan; slowly into stride, held up, not settle fully, short of room 3f out, pushed along 2f out, kept on final 1f, finished with running left; remains capable of better.
LADYKIRK, after 6 months off and over 2f longer trip, again showed plenty of ability, seeming to see the trip out, despite some doubt on pedigree, sticking to her task; handy, shaken up over 3f out, kept on final 1f, never on terms; she has plenty of substance to her and remains open to improvement.
SUNSHINE STAR was strong in the betting after 7 months off, but failed to repeat her debut effort, not seeing the race out nearly so well as might have been expected on pedigree; close up, shaken up 2f out, weakened final 1f; should stay at least 1¼m; entered in the Oaks, she looks the part and had shaped very well on debut, so looks worth another chance.
BINTSALEH was essentially found out in better company, at least now qualified for a handicap mark; led, shaken up over 2f out, headed over 1f out, weakened.
SULLOM VOE made some appeal on pedigree, but she was sent off at long odds and made little impact; soon behind, shaken up straight, made no impression.
PALOMEZCAL, the pick of her stable's 3 runners on looks, ran to only a modest level on debut, looking badly in need of the experience, likely to need time and distance; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, ran green, shaken up early in straight, wandered, left behind over 2f out.
CORALLIENCE had shown some ability on testing ground on her debut in the autumn, but she was well held after 6 months off; waited with, shaken up early in straight, hung right, left behind; should stay 1¼m.
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