Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

The Dante entry Organise was all the rage in the market, but this looked a deeper race than that suggested, a typical Esher Cup, with lightly-raced and potentially useful 3-y-os making up the field, Murphy seen to good effect on the winner, his mount produced to precision, the race sure to throw up winners.

LAUREATE CROWN had had more goes than most here, but he looked the pick at the weights after his Wolverhampton win and followed up in this deeper affair in similar fashion; dwelt, held up, travelled well, effort under 2f out, headway inside final 1f, led close home; he'll remain competitive.

ORGANISE sent off at odds on for his handicap debut, and though he lost his unbeaten record he offered plenty to work on amid residual greenness and is sure to remain of considerable interest, still appealing as the type who could develop into something more than a handicapper as the campaign progresses; broke well, soon steadied, shaken up approaching 2f out, headway to lead 1f out, ran green soon after, kept on, headed close home.

NOBODY KNOWS, successful on both starts in novices, couldn't complete the hat-trick on handicap debut, but he shaped as well as any, signs of inexperience as he was asked to go to the front much in evidence; tracked pace, shaken up under 2f out, ran green, edged right, every chance 1f out, kept on; has plenty about him physically and will go on improving.

CAPALL RASA, on a hat-trick following a couple of all-weather wins last backend, was unable to complete that in this markedly higher grade but ran creditably, possibly just needing the run after 5 months off; close up, pushed along 3f out, led 2f out, headed 1f out, weakened final 100 yds; physically he's the type to make the grade as a 3-y-o and is likely to be fully competitive with this run under his belt.

SUSPENDED SENTENCE ran respectably after 7 months off, looking to have been harshly dealt with by the handicapper, his mark 13 lb higher than when he narrowly won a small-field nursery here last year, having finished fourth in listed company on his subsequent start; tracked pace, took keen hold, effort 2f out, challenged 1f out, weakened final 100 yds.

GOODWOOD GALAXY looked in good order after 7 months off, but he had plenty on under topweight on handicap debut and finished well held; soon led, headed 2f out, weakened soon after.

LOOK TO THE STARS, given a breathing operation since last seen, ran no sort of race in first-time hood on handicap bow after 6 months off, looking very awkward; took little interest, always behind.