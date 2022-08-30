Timeform highlight two races which look like strong pieces of form for the grade and should work out well.
Solid-looking form in this sprint handicap with a course specialist coming nicely clear in the closing stages of one who's in top form, while the third also shaped well with a view to returning to 5f.
Mark's Choice has quickly been brought back to his best by his new yard and, strong in the betting, went one better than last time in ready fashion, recording a seventh course win in the process; mid-field, pushed along under two furlongs out, headway when hampered last half-furlong, stayed on to lead final 50 yards, well on top finish.
Majeski Man, back up in grade, continues in top form for his new stable, beaten only by a course specialist who looked better than ever; hampered start, prominent, travelled well, pushed along over a furlong out, edged left last half-furlong, kept on.
Khabib, back up in trip, stepped up on recent run, impressing with how he went through the race before being seemingly outstayed; broke well, tracked pace, loomed up two furlongs out, shaken up over a furlong out, led soon after, joined when hung right last half-furlong, no extra close home; he's one to be interested in back over the minimum trip.
Oso Rapido, back down in trip/grade, wasn't disgraced without returning to the pick of his form; mid-field, shaken up out wide over two furlongs out, one paced.
Cottam Lane wasn't quite in the same form as last time; in touch, lost place over two furlongs out, pushed along soon after, kept on again final furlong.
Matty Too got back on track to a certain extent but it wasn't an especially likeable display; dwelt, in rear, went with little fluency, keeping on when short of room inside final furlong, never a threat.
Surprise Picture, after just three days off, ran to only a similar level as last time having been ridden with more restraint than usual following a slow exit from the stalls; dwelt, in rear, ridden halfway, keeping on when short of room last half-furlong, never dangerous.
Bossipop again ran below form; broke well, disputed lead, pushed along approaching two furlongs out, weakened over a furlong out.
Ben Macdui is falling in the weights but failed to see things out back up in trip with prominent tactics re-employed; disputed lead, pushed along two furlongs out, weakened approaching final furlong
Like A Lion, down in trip, was easy to back and finished well held on his first outing since leaving William Muir & Chris Grassick (for 16,000 gns) after 11 months off (also gelded); in rear, uncomfortable with pace, beaten over a furlong out.
A fairly useful fillies event in which there was very little to separate a trio generally on the up at the line, the next couple hot on their heels but still worth taking a fairly positive view of the form.
Mille Miglia, in first-time cheekpieces, needed only a reproduction of her Kempton form to get off the mark for the season, her head carriage a little high but responding well to firm pushing from the saddle with Stott having dropped his whip over a furlong out; in touch, produced to lead well over a furlong out, rider dropped whip soon after, just held on.
Qoya ran at least as well in defeat as when winning the time before despite the lesser emphasis on stamina; chased leader, went on over two furlongs out, headed well over a furlong out, rallied inside final furlong, just failed; she's got unfinished business over a well-run mile and a half, but this reaffirms that she's highly likely to stay a mile and three-quarters.
Teagarden Jazz is still rough around the edges but produced her best effort to date without necessarily being seen to best effect; steadied at the start, held up, headway over a furlong out, best work finish; will go on improving, with a greater emphasis on stamina at this sort of trip likely to suit.
Bollin Margaret seemed perked up by first-time cheekpieces but doesn't look quite the force of last year, back down to the mark from which the second of her four wins in 2021 came; mid-field, effort when met some trouble under two furlongs out, headway entering final furlong, effort flattened out a touch very late on.
Bookmark did about all she could having totally blown the start after seven weeks off; very slowly away, raced well off the pace, ridden under three furlongs out, kept on gradually.
Yorkindness found it tougher back in handicap company, the trip alone not doing for her (actually seemed a bit more settled than usual); led until over two furlongs out, little response.
