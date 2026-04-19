Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow from Newmarket

A 3-y-o handicap that produced a blanket finish, but that's due more to the competitive nature of the race than anything else - the gallop was sound - and there's little doubt this is form to be positive about, plenty of well-bred/expensive types on show.

DARN HOT GALLOP won a couple of relatively uncompetitive all-weather events at 2 yrs, so is well worth crediting with a big step forward as she maintained her unbeaten record making turf/handicap debut after 5-month break; in touch, outpaced 3f out, laboured headway over 1f out, stayed on to lead final 50 yds; she lacks the physical scope of some of these, acknowledging she was the sole filly in this line-up, but both pedigree and the way she did this make her a banker to be suited by 1¼m+ and there could easily be more to come as her stamina is drawn out.

BLUE COURVOISIER hails from a stable in good form and ran a cracker after 7 months off, his opening mark clearly a good one; helped force pace, not settle fully, pushed along around 3f out, headed over 1f out, rallied final 1f; this should have taken some of the freshness out of him and he's a useful prospect, one who'll be winning similar events before much longer.

ST ANTON progressed by the run at 2 yrs (runner-up in race that worked out well final start) and continued that trend switched to handicaps after 6 months off; mid-field, pushed along over 2f out, headway over 1f out, every chance final 1f, ran on; a well-made colt, there should be further progression in the pipeline this year.

ARBAAWY didn't really progress at 2 yrs but this represents a marked step forward making handicap debut after 6-month absence, whilst the way he went about this strongly suggests trips in excess of 1m will suit even better; prominent, shaken up over 2f out, outpaced over 1f out, finished strongly and probably would have won in a few more strides.

LUZON HEIGHTS, after 6 months off, ran best race despite not really looking suited by this undulating track; mid-field, pushed along 3f out, ran green, headway under pressure under 2f out, wandered approaching final 1f, kept on.

WE'RE GOOSERS really looks the part (good-topped colt), was strong in the betting for handicap debut after 5 months off and went like a sure-fire future winner in this sphere, either kept to this trip or back at 7f; prominent, travelled well, upsides 3f out, edged ahead over 1f out, wilted final 100 yds, headed final 50 yds and lost several places close home; will go on improving and is one to follow.

RAGING RAJ unsurprisingly proved vulnerable, his mark having risen by the best part of a stone during the early part of the all-weather season, but ran well after 4 months off; prominent, took strong hold, pushed along over 2f out, no extra final 1f.

AKHO MEZZNA, after 6 months off (gelded), has been handed a stiff-looking opening mark and offered little upped in trip; bumped start, in rear, ridden around 3f out, never a threat.

BLUE TO BLUE enjoyed a productive campaign up to 7f for K. R. Burke at 2 yrs (sold for 60,000 gns), but was always behind on return from 6 months off; may have needed this and next run should reveal more about current wellbeing.

MAJOR NEIGH SAYER might have needed the run after 5 months off; helped force pace, pushed along 3f out, headed soon after, dropped away; a lengthy type who should train on and should stay at least this far, he's worth another chance.

TIGER POWER looked well treated for handicap bow, back on turf after 10 weeks off, but shaped as if amiss; in rear, struggling soon after halfway, eased.

PANDEMONIUM, making handicap debut, after 6 months off, shaped as if amiss; mid-field, pushed along 3f out, not handle Dip under 2f out and seemed to lose action, eased off.