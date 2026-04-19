Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow from Newmarket

Timeform highlight a couple of handicaps from Newmarket's Craven meeting that look like strong form and should work out well.
1m handicap, Newmarket
Tuesday 14 April
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A 3-y-o handicap that produced a blanket finish, but that's due more to the competitive nature of the race than anything else - the gallop was sound - and there's little doubt this is form to be positive about, plenty of well-bred/expensive types on show.
DARN HOT GALLOP won a couple of relatively uncompetitive all-weather events at 2 yrs, so is well worth crediting with a big step forward as she maintained her unbeaten record making turf/handicap debut after 5-month break; in touch, outpaced 3f out, laboured headway over 1f out, stayed on to lead final 50 yds; she lacks the physical scope of some of these, acknowledging she was the sole filly in this line-up, but both pedigree and the way she did this make her a banker to be suited by 1¼m+ and there could easily be more to come as her stamina is drawn out.
BLUE COURVOISIER hails from a stable in good form and ran a cracker after 7 months off, his opening mark clearly a good one; helped force pace, not settle fully, pushed along around 3f out, headed over 1f out, rallied final 1f; this should have taken some of the freshness out of him and he's a useful prospect, one who'll be winning similar events before much longer.
ST ANTON progressed by the run at 2 yrs (runner-up in race that worked out well final start) and continued that trend switched to handicaps after 6 months off; mid-field, pushed along over 2f out, headway over 1f out, every chance final 1f, ran on; a well-made colt, there should be further progression in the pipeline this year.
ARBAAWY didn't really progress at 2 yrs but this represents a marked step forward making handicap debut after 6-month absence, whilst the way he went about this strongly suggests trips in excess of 1m will suit even better; prominent, shaken up over 2f out, outpaced over 1f out, finished strongly and probably would have won in a few more strides.
LUZON HEIGHTS, after 6 months off, ran best race despite not really looking suited by this undulating track; mid-field, pushed along 3f out, ran green, headway under pressure under 2f out, wandered approaching final 1f, kept on.
WE'RE GOOSERS really looks the part (good-topped colt), was strong in the betting for handicap debut after 5 months off and went like a sure-fire future winner in this sphere, either kept to this trip or back at 7f; prominent, travelled well, upsides 3f out, edged ahead over 1f out, wilted final 100 yds, headed final 50 yds and lost several places close home; will go on improving and is one to follow.
RAGING RAJ unsurprisingly proved vulnerable, his mark having risen by the best part of a stone during the early part of the all-weather season, but ran well after 4 months off; prominent, took strong hold, pushed along over 2f out, no extra final 1f.
AKHO MEZZNA, after 6 months off (gelded), has been handed a stiff-looking opening mark and offered little upped in trip; bumped start, in rear, ridden around 3f out, never a threat.
BLUE TO BLUE enjoyed a productive campaign up to 7f for K. R. Burke at 2 yrs (sold for 60,000 gns), but was always behind on return from 6 months off; may have needed this and next run should reveal more about current wellbeing.
MAJOR NEIGH SAYER might have needed the run after 5 months off; helped force pace, pushed along 3f out, headed soon after, dropped away; a lengthy type who should train on and should stay at least this far, he's worth another chance.
TIGER POWER looked well treated for handicap bow, back on turf after 10 weeks off, but shaped as if amiss; in rear, struggling soon after halfway, eased.
PANDEMONIUM, making handicap debut, after 6 months off, shaped as if amiss; mid-field, pushed along 3f out, not handle Dip under 2f out and seemed to lose action, eased off.
6f handicap, Newmarket
Thursday 16 April
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The majority were making their comeback and it showed in several cases but even some of those promise to be of considerable interest next time given the usual strength of a race won by Double Rush in 2025 and, better still 4 years earlier, by Creative Force at the expense of the likes of pattern-calibre pair Jumby and Rohaan; the time very much backs up the form, quicker than the Abernant later in the afternoon.
SOVEREIGN SPELL will probably find a few of those returning progressing past him down the line but that ought not overshadow what has been a fast start to his second year, backing up all the improvement he'd shown at Wolverhampton, on which he'd looked the pick of the weights on form with the BHA having failed to raise his mark; disputed lead, ridden when ran green briefly 2f out, edged ahead entering final 1f, driven out.
ADVERTISED picked up right where he'd left off in the autumn and, after shaping so well, is one to note for all the good 3-y-o sprint handicaps, including back at York after signing off as a 2-y-o with his close fourth in a well-contested sales race; close up, travelled best, loomed up 2f out, edged ahead over 1f out, headed entering final 1f, pulled clear of rest.
ALBAYDAA shaped well switched to a handicap for her return, looking fit but perhaps slightly ring rusty and, moreover, leaving the impression she'll be better off back at 7f with this behind her; raced in mid-field on far side of group towards centre, not quicken under 2f out, kept on well final 1f, took third final 100 yds; she can always run in races against her own sex as well, which ought to help ensure she wins more races this year.
SONG OF THE CLYDE gave his all in competitive races as a juvenile but this reappearance suggests he's come back even better all the same (looked well), appearing a threat until his absence appeared to catch him out; raced near side, close up, quickened well approaching final 1f before effort flattened out and run out of third, the trio ahead all having raced more towards the middle or even further across; he can become a fixture in good sprint handicaps.
IRONWILL couldn't immediately supplement the back-to-back wins he'd notched to end his 2-y-o campaign but won't be long in doing so, still rough around the edges (also carrying some condition) yet able to get into the picture briefly from a poor position; dwelt, in rear, raced freely, good headway from 2f out, no further impression, left poorly placed; he's very much one to note.
FIRST LEGION, one of the most exposed after 7 starts as a juvenile, did enough to show all that ability remains after as many months off, shaping as if worth trying beyond sprint distances this year (also bred that way); raced off the pace, outpaced halfway, late headway.
ROGUE SUPREMACY failed to improve for the fitting of cheekpieces, progress having been needed back on turf in a field full of unexposed rivals; raced near side, mid-division, ridden when carried head awkwardly over 2f out, made little impression.
SIR ALFIE went with more promise returning for another new yard after a couple of low-key runs for Charles Byrnes to end his juvenile season; disputed lead over 3f out, faded.
BOSTON DAN shaped as if needing the run after 6 months off; raced near side, close up, weakening when edged right over 1f out, not unduly punished.
SAYIDAH HARD SPUN, after 7 months off, should be sharper for the run; mid-division, not settle fully, weakened 2f out, not knocked about.
LEBRON POWER was given a considerate return from a 6-month break; waited with, brief headway 2f out, effort flattened out, not knocked about; she should be nearer her fairly useful juvenile form next time.
TREANMOR was returned to the scene of a maiden win that saw him go off 5/4 for the Chesham on his next start yet disappointed to some tune back from Dubai after 11 weeks off (gelded during time off); raced far side, settled mid-field out wide, ridden hung right over 2f out, soon beaten, eased off (possibly amiss).
SILENT APPLAUSE shaped as if amiss after 8 months off, his absence certainly not excusing him; disputed lead soon after start, lost place again halfway, no response, eased over 1f out.
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