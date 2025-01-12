Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

A handicap in which it proved tricky to get involved from off the pace, despite the gallop seeming fair, but it's still form that makes plenty of sense, a trio who arrived in good heart filling the places.

MONOPOLISE, back up in trip for the first time since winning over C&D in November, ran up to his best to again come out on top; mid-division, smooth headway under 2f out, effort soon after, edged ahead final 1f, always holding on.

BEAUTY GENERATION, back in headgear after 7 weeks off, proved at least as good as ever; slowly into stride, waited with, good headway on inner around 2f out, kept on well final 1f but never quite getting there, fared best of those held up; he's yet to win in handicap company, but is clearly down to a good mark.

SATURNALIA wasted no time confirming himself still in good form; prominent, shaken up early in straight, outpaced briefly, kept on again final 1f.

TIMETOBENICE under a change of tactics, back down in trip, ran one of better races with first-time cheekpieces applied; close up, ridden under 3f out, stuck to task; he's no banker to be in the same form next time.

PROFITMAN remains in good form, doing just about all he could here from a less-than-ideal position; raced off the pace, progress around 2f out, had to weave way through over 1f out, effort flattened out close home.

SHAMARDAL STAR wasn't disgraced back down in trip, but didn't really do enough to suggest he's in the form to take advantage of a dropping mark; mid-field, pushed along over 2f out, kept on.

CLIPSHAM LA HABANA, without the headgear this time, failed to stay 1f longer trip, but lasted long enough to suggest he's over whatever ailed him at Newcastle in December; led, pushed along 2f out, headed final 1f, no extra.

BERNADINE, without usual headgear and claimer ridden, again ran below form; mid-division, came 3-wide home turn, faded straight.

DRUMSTICK was too free and found run of good form coming to a halt; chased leader, took strong hold, weakened over 1f out.

TASKHEER continues out of sorts; steadied at the start, never dangerous.

NIGHT ARC was back up in trip but fared no better; always behind.

MOND seems of little account nowadays; mid-field, raced freely, dropped away straight.