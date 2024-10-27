Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of two-year-old races that look like strong form and should produce winners.
Wednesday 23 October
A field mostly of newcomers, though one of just 2 with experience was sent off favourite, representing a yard with a good record in the race, but those on debut dominated a steadily-run contest, the winner looking a useful prospect, the field a decent one on looks and the race appealing as one to throw up winners; the field raced up the centre, drifting far side in the closing stages.
TREBLE TEE, gambled on, knew his job and made a winning start, plenty to like about the performance, with a scopey physique and potentially a useful 3-y-o; broke well, handy, travelled well, challenged from 2f out, led over 1f out, kept on well, had bit in hand; will stay at least 1m; sure to progress and win more races.
MUDBIR looks the part, though carrying condition, and generally made plenty of appeal on paper, and he shaped promisingly, just wanting for experience at a crucial stage; waited with, travelled well, tracked pace halfway, shaken up 2f out, ran green, not quicken, kept on inside final 1f, took second late on; sure to improve.
HUMAM produced a promising first effort, knowing what was required, though bred more for speed than stamina and not convincing that he saw the race out; led, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, headed approaching final 1f, not quicken, weakened late on; worth a try at 6f; likely to improve.
HIDDEN SECRET, gelded since last seen, was sent off favourite after 4 months off, but though he showed some improvement, he couldn't justify that, not looking entirely straightforward; slowly into stride, waited with, took keen hold, carried head bit awkwardly, shaken up over 2f out, hung right, not quicken, not persevered with once held; may yet do better.
PINHOLE, bred in the purple and about the pick of these on looks, showed quite a bit of ability on debut, though very much in need of experience; slowly into stride, held up, shaken up over 2f out, ran green, not quicken, stayed on well inside final 1f; sure to improve.
DUE WEST made plenty of appeal on paper and ran to a fair level on debut, his lack of experience finding him out; in touch, shaken up 3f out, ran green, one paced; will stay at least 1m; will improve.
HAPPY BANNER, sent off the longest-priced of the newcomers, looked backward beforehand and proved badly in need of the experience, ill at ease on the track, running to just a modest level; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, ran green, shaken up halfway, made no impression.
ETERNAL FORCE is bred to be useful, looked ready beforehand and was well found in the market, but he made an unpromising start to career; held up, shaken up 3f out, made no impression.
KITTY'S DREAM, after 5 months off and over 1f longer trip, again showed little, soon losing his position when the tempo lifted; disputed lead, not settle fully, shaken up 3f out, weakened 2f out.
Friday 25 October
A deep back-end maiden that looks very much a race to keep on side in both the long and short term, the progressive favourite and a blue-blooded newcomer, both from major yards, coming clear, plenty of promise from a few more, chiefly the strong-finishing Fan Club.
MUSIC OF TIME was much improved from debut and isn't yet the finished article, this a maiden with plenty of depth; disputed lead, went on 2f out, in command 1f out, ran green last ½f; will progress again.
KALEIDO, bred in the purple, was well backed and shaped with plenty of encouragement, faring best of the many newcomers; in touch, effort under 3f out, stayed on, pulled clear of remainder; will stay at least 1m and looks a banker for a similar race and could be one to follow next season.
DISTANT MEMORY showed something like debut form, this a deep event and clearly still learning, lacking the change of gear the first 2 possessed; handy, ridden 2f out, wandered soon after, one paced; will be suited by a return to 1m+.
FAN CLUB made appeal on paper and shaped well, putting in some good late work; mid-field, pushed along under 3f out, good headway entering final 1f, hands-and-heels ride; will be suited by 1m and is the sort to progress considerably from debut, plenty of juveniles from the yard having done so this season.
EL PINTO, stoutly bred, was at huge odds but showed ability amid inexperience; raced well off the pace, headway under pressure under 3f out, ran green under 2f out, kept on; likely improver.
WHATSGOINGONMARVIN showed first form and is now qualified for a mark, likely to progress in handicap as a 3-y-o given connections; in touch, ridden over 2f out, weakened, not persevered with once held.
TENADAAY, bred to need time and distance, will make little appeal this side of handicaps; close up, ridden over 2f out, beaten over 1f out.
KUREDU KING, bred to be useful, wasn't seen to best effect; slowly into stride, mid-division, pushed along over 2f out, met some trouble over 1f out, never dangerous but finished with running left under considerate handling; sure to progress.
PARAGON, back down in trip and on softer ground than previously, sweated up and again finished well held, a slightly awkward head carriage put down to lingering greenness for now; disputed lead until over 2f out, weakened over 1f out.
STAY AROUND didn't appear to have learnt anything from first time up, probably worth noting that one of his relatives was temperamental; bumped start, mid-field, took strong hold, pushed along over 2f out, left behind soon after.
LOOKS FANTASTIC is from a good family but looked badly in need of the experience; dwelt, mid-division, off the bridle long way out, never involved.
LORNA B looks one for the longer term; raced off the pace, ridden around 3f out, merely passed beaten horses.
TROJAN SOLDIER, making turf debut, looks to have been brought along with low-grade handicaps in mind; in rear, pushed along around 3f out, hung left over 1f out, forced to switch soon after, considerately handled, merely closed up late; will be suited by middle distances and he can leave this behind now that he's qualified for said events.
CANCEL CULTURE went backwards from debut switched to turf; snatched up under 2f out, always behind.
BRAVE BOB, bred to be ordinary, offered little; mid-division, struggling under 3f out.
PADAM isn't badly bred but could hardly have shown any less; awkward leaving stalls, mid-field, ridden over 2f out, dropped away over 1f out.
