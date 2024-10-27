Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A field mostly of newcomers, though one of just 2 with experience was sent off favourite, representing a yard with a good record in the race, but those on debut dominated a steadily-run contest, the winner looking a useful prospect, the field a decent one on looks and the race appealing as one to throw up winners; the field raced up the centre, drifting far side in the closing stages.

TREBLE TEE, gambled on, knew his job and made a winning start, plenty to like about the performance, with a scopey physique and potentially a useful 3-y-o; broke well, handy, travelled well, challenged from 2f out, led over 1f out, kept on well, had bit in hand; will stay at least 1m; sure to progress and win more races.

MUDBIR looks the part, though carrying condition, and generally made plenty of appeal on paper, and he shaped promisingly, just wanting for experience at a crucial stage; waited with, travelled well, tracked pace halfway, shaken up 2f out, ran green, not quicken, kept on inside final 1f, took second late on; sure to improve.

HUMAM produced a promising first effort, knowing what was required, though bred more for speed than stamina and not convincing that he saw the race out; led, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, headed approaching final 1f, not quicken, weakened late on; worth a try at 6f; likely to improve.

HIDDEN SECRET, gelded since last seen, was sent off favourite after 4 months off, but though he showed some improvement, he couldn't justify that, not looking entirely straightforward; slowly into stride, waited with, took keen hold, carried head bit awkwardly, shaken up over 2f out, hung right, not quicken, not persevered with once held; may yet do better.

PINHOLE, bred in the purple and about the pick of these on looks, showed quite a bit of ability on debut, though very much in need of experience; slowly into stride, held up, shaken up over 2f out, ran green, not quicken, stayed on well inside final 1f; sure to improve.

DUE WEST made plenty of appeal on paper and ran to a fair level on debut, his lack of experience finding him out; in touch, shaken up 3f out, ran green, one paced; will stay at least 1m; will improve.

HAPPY BANNER, sent off the longest-priced of the newcomers, looked backward beforehand and proved badly in need of the experience, ill at ease on the track, running to just a modest level; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, ran green, shaken up halfway, made no impression.

ETERNAL FORCE is bred to be useful, looked ready beforehand and was well found in the market, but he made an unpromising start to career; held up, shaken up 3f out, made no impression.

KITTY'S DREAM, after 5 months off and over 1f longer trip, again showed little, soon losing his position when the tempo lifted; disputed lead, not settle fully, shaken up 3f out, weakened 2f out.