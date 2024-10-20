Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of interesting handicaps that should provide strong form and work well.

7f novice, Yarmouth Tuesday 15 October

A pair of debutants with excellent pedigrees and one who'd shaped well on debut headed the betting and 2 of those were split by a big improver in a race it should pay to keep on side, the time comparing very favourably with the rest of the card. SALLAAL, bred in the purple, belied market weakness and looked a good prospect, needing every yard of the trip; dwelt, mid-field, pushed along 2f out, progress approaching final 1f, stayed on to lead close home; will be suited by at least 1m and looks one to follow next season (holds a Group 1 entry). ROMAN CENTURION, whose stable is going well, had clearly learnt plenty from debut 10 weeks earlier and left that form well behind under more testing conditions, winning the battle with the favourite but collared late on by a blue-blooded newcomer; close up, travelled smoothly, led under 2f out, tackled 1f out, edged out close home. WAVE RIDER ran to a similar level as on debut 11 weeks earlier having been gelded in the interim, not yet the finished article; in touch, ridden when hung left under 2f out, challenged 1f out, no extra final 50 yds; remains open to improvement. PRINCE OF INDIA showed something like debut form switched to turf, going through it as well as most; prominent, travelled fluently, led over 2f out, headed under 2f out, held when carried left entering final 1f; should be more to come in nurseries. POWER FIZZ, upped in trip after 6 weeks off, showed more than first time up; mid-field, pushed along under 3f out, headway under 2f out, one paced, not knocked about. WICKED, an expensive purchase from an excellent family, was strong in the betting but held back by inexperience; very slowly away, raced well off the pace, pushed along under 4f out, plugged on from 2f out, hands-and-heels ride, never dangerous; seems sure to do better and leave this well behind in time.

NIPPASSO gave trouble at the start (also sweating) and looks to have been brought along with handicaps over even longer trips in mind; mid-division, shaken up over 2f out, considerately handled, never involved. PINKARIZON hails from a stable going well but failed to repeat his Ffos Las effort after 8 weeks off; led until over 2f out, weakened approaching final 1f. IN THE SUNSHINE, without the headgear this time, showed more temperament than ability; mid-division, struggling hung badly left under 3f out. ALL COST, in first-time hood, has made a discouraging start to career; off the bridle long way out, ran green early, hung left under 3f out, always behind. WHATSGOINGONMARVIN needs another run for a handicap mark; handy, pushed along 3f out, dropped away as rider's cap continued to slip over his goggles. COLLEGE WITCH, bred to be ordinary, showed nothing; hung left under 3f out, always behind. NO GAIN could hardly have shown any less; mid-field, struggling over 2f out.

2m5f novice handicap chase, Wetherby Wednesday 16 October

All bar Ismael were returning from an absence of 5 months or more and this looks a novice handicap to keep firmly on side in the coming weeks, one of only 2 with chasing experience pulling clear with the winner from 2 out before the pack - most eye-catchingly Lady In The Park - closed late on, Dream Boy leaning into the runner-up in their battle but the order unchanged in the subsequent inquiry. DREAM BOY has the background of a better chaser and made a successful debut over fences after 5 months off on a rare outing away from Kelso, taking the experienced runner-up off a true line late on but not by enough to convince the stewards to amend the result, impressing with his attitude and providing his in-form yard with another winner; in touch, ridden entering straight, not fluent 4 out, upsides next, edged left soon after last, edged ahead latter stages; will improve. HURLERONTHEDITCH, who'd had yet another breathing operation (fourth in total) since last seen 5 months earlier, was strong in the betting with plenty in his favour, notably yard form and the fact that he seems best when fresh, turned up on song for his return again even without headgear and might have won under different circumstances, done no favours when interfered with by the winner for one but also likely to have benefited from having even more use made of him; prominent, travelled well, led before 3 out, joined there, carried left run-in, edged out close home; now needs to prove that he can back this up, though. STORMINHOME ran well on his first outing since leaving Ben Pauling after 7 months off and, whilst he's proving expensive to follow over fences (yet to get head in front and beaten at 2.32 or shorter in-running on Betfair 4 times), he did see things out well under a change of tactics; held up, headway under pressure 4 out, stayed on well final 50 yds. LADY IN THE PARK is built to make better chaser and shaped very well after 6 months off, doing all her best work late in the day returned to a trip well shy of her optimum; raced off the pace, jumped safely, outpaced home turn, headway before 2 out, finished well; closely related to some dour stayers, she's one to follow JACK SPRAT very much boasts the physique for chasing, but he was sweating back from 7 months off and found the drop back in trip against him, too; taken wide, in rear, jumped adequately, still plenty to do approaching straight, headway under pressure 3 out, kept on, never on terms; remains unexposed as a stayer and is bound to improve on this when faced with a stiffer test, eligible for lesser events to boot. MONTREGARD was one of the least exposed (progressive hurdler) but ridden with an eye on the future sent chasing without cheekpieces after 6 months off; mid-field, brief headway early in straight, held when not fluent 3 out and 2 out, not knocked about; his yard hasn't been firing on all cylinders this autumn and he's still very much to type to win races over fences, not least given his pedigree (half-brother to Protektorat). HAWKSEYE VIEW lacks scope, but he's a winning pointer and made a perfectly satisfactory chasing debut, shaping as if better for the run after 6 months off having looked third best for a long way; handy, jumped fine, led briefly 4 out, weakened from 2 out; better to come. ISMAEL had fitness on side but departed just as things were beginning to develop upped in grade (1 lb out of weights), hard to assess where he might have finished, though his jumping had been fine until then; disputed lead, left in outright lead seventh, pressed on leaving back straight, joined when fell heavily 4 out. I AM MAX, less exposed than the rest, should make a chaser but failed to complete after 5 months off; disputed lead, fell seventh.