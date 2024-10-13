Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of interesting handicaps that should provide strong form and work well.

1¼m handicap, Leicester Tuesday 8 October

A lack of numbers but this still appeals as strong form, an unexposed 3-y-o eventually fending off a last-time-out winner with another of the latter completing the places. GALYX, less exposed than the rest, belied market weakness and got back on the up, both his wins in the mud; prominent, led under 3f out, tackled over 1f out, found plenty and asserted late on; he's by a sprinter but his half-brother stayed well and 1½m should be within range. STRESSFREE, whose form last time is proving strong, is very likeable and gave his all behind an unexposed 3-y-o; waited with, smooth headway 3f out, challenged over 1f out, not quicken final 50 yds; in top hands and there should be more races in him next campaign. LORD MELBOURNE, back down in trip, was strong in the betting after 6 weeks off and remains in top form, his start for this excellent yard a very positive one, looking extremely well bought at just 16,000 gns; in touch, effort over 2f out, kept on. KOTARI, down in grade, seemed to find the return to this trip against him; in rear, pushed along 3f out, steady headway over 1f out, plugged on; it's worth repeating that he looks to have plenty in hand from a BHA mark of 93 over hurdles, a couple of outings following a mid-summer break likely to have put him spot on for a return to that sphere if that's on his radar. AVIEMORE had no excuses this time back under more testing conditions; led until under 3f out, weakened over 1f out. DAMBUSTER ran badly; handy, driven over 2f out, carried head bit awkwardly, soon beaten. MA BELLE ARTISTE, in first-time cheekpieces (on Flat), had been placed on just one of 4 starts over hurdles for the yard and was always behind following a slow start after 6 months off.

1½m handicap, Newmarket Friday 11 October

A typically strong renewal of the Old Rowley Cup, a third of the field last-time-out winners with plenty more arriving at the top of their game; Spaceport ensured that the gallop was honest from the outset and a few of the market principals began to make their efforts around 3f out, Kildare Legend unable to go with the favourite, Mount Atlas, after he'd surged to the front, though the latter was unable to keep another interesting and progressive type at bay, the first 2 clear in the final 1f in an event where they finished well stretched out. SUN GOD confirmed Melrose promise in spades and progressed a chunk, seeming suited by having his effort delayed much later this time reunited with a rider who is beginning to know him well, 1¾m likely to be in range after all considering the way that he saw it out, hammering a pair of last-time-out winners; dropped out, good progress 3f out, ridden approaching 2f out, produced to lead entering final 1f, went clear last ½f; one to follow into next season with more top-end events likely to come his way, it worth reiterating that his half-sister was successful at pattern level. MOUNT ATLAS, whose form last time is proving very strong, seemed to have plenty in favour and undoubtedly remains well ahead of his mark after presumably being kept fresh for this after 11 weeks off, tanking his way to the front with Murphy on board for the first time but having no answer for one who was even more well-in, conceding over a stone to Sun God with the pair clear; dwelt, waited with, headway on bridle over 3f out, led over 2f out, driven soon after, headed entering final 1f, left behind by winner final 100 yds; sure to win more races and he deserves to be top of any shortlist for similar events early in his 4-y-o campaign. KILDARE LEGEND, easy to back, ran just about as well in defeat as when winning the time before returned to an event confined to just his own age group, beaten only by a couple potentially destined for better things; mid-field, travelled well, effort 3f out, not quicken approaching final 1f; still unexposed and there's even better to come. KITTERIDGE has been handed a stiff-looking mark and, without the headgear this time after 12 weeks off, ran as well as could be expected to make the frame in what is usually a hot race; mid-division, steady headway 4f out, ridden under 3f out, one paced. IMPERIAL SOVEREIGN ran to a similar level to last time and deserves extra credit for lasting as long as he did, taking his way of going about matters into account; mid-field, refused to settle, went prominent 4f out, led briefly under 3f out, edged left, beaten 1f out. BLAKE, claimer ridden, has developed into a really likeable type and shaped much better than the bare result, seeming stretched by the 2f longer trip; raced well off the pace, headway under pressure 3f out, chased leaders under 2f out, no extra approaching final 1f; remains potentially ahead of mark judged on the strength of his Sandown win and he'll remain of plenty of interest, particularly when back on even softer ground.

GIVE IT TO ME OJ, back up in trip, wasn't disgraced in a much higher grade than need be; close up, took keen hold, driven under 4f out, weakening when stumbled under 2f out. SPACEPORT, sweating and back down in trip, probably found this too competitive and seems best when able to dominate small fields; led until under 3f out, weakened under 2f out. GOODWOOD ODYSSEY, without the headgear this time, attracted support with the stable going well but failed to meet expectations for the second start in succession, despite having settled better this time; raced off the pace, pushed along 3f out, denied a run soon after but in the clear approaching 2f out, merely plugged on. BRIONI ran too badly to be true, beaten before the 2f longer trip came into play; raced off the pace, brief headway over 2f out, no further impression; given connections he may have a juvenile hurdle campaign mapped out and he'd be an interesting prospect in that sphere were that to bear true. DUE TO HENRY, under a penalty, was found out in better company, hard to assess the longer trip on this considering how far out he was beaten; mid-division, driven over 3f out, struggling when met some trouble over 2f out. TROUVILLE followed a good run with a terrible one; prominent, ridden 4f out, hampered 3f out, left behind. HIGHLAND BLING, back under a fully-fledged rider, was amiss, said to have scoped dirty; in touch, took strong hold, driven over 3f out, folded, eased off. GREY CUBAN has enjoyed a fruitful campaign but shaped as if amiss; handy, driven over 3f out, folded tamely, heavily eased off. KAMBOO seems much better on all-weather than turf, even at this early stage; mid-field, well beaten halfway.