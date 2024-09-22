Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A hot-looking contest despite the modest gallop, a pair of improving 3-y-os leading the field home having been to the fore throughout, the fourth catching the eye after a less-than-ideal run through.

JAMES WEBB looks a typical Sir Michael Stoute slow-burner and, dropped slightly in trip, progressed again to follow up on his handicap debut, having the run of things to an extent but clearly one to stay positive about given his defeat of a similarly upwardly-mobile 3-y-o here; led, shaken up under 3f out, kept on; open to further improvement.

ROI DE FRANCE, after 9 weeks off, beat a couple of now-useful sorts at Windsor last time and duly showed much improved form himself stepping up in trip for his debut in this sphere, posting form verging on smart and finding only a fellow handicap debutant who got first run too good; prominent, not settle fully, short of room 3f out, shaken up 2f out, kept on, would have benefited from a stronger gallop; holds an entry in the Cambridgeshire and he looks of serious interest for that contest, hailing from a yard who regularly target the race with a future pattern-class horse, whilst the way that race is always run looks sure to suit his strong-travelling style and draw out further improvement.

ARCTIC MOUNTAIN again ran well with cheekpieces back on, though was admittedly well positioned throughout here; pressed leader, shaken up under 3f out, kept on.

MYTHICAL GUEST, went off a big price but ran creditably on form and shaped even better than the bare result, the modest gallop counting against him and lacking room for several furlongs but still able to remain on an even keel until the gap came for him late on; raced off the pace, no room from 3f out, shaken up approaching 2f out, not clear run until final 50 yds, kept on; he's entered in the Cambridgeshire next week, his mark high enough to have crept him into recent renewals towards the foot of the weights, and he may not be without an outside chance if building on this.

LONG TRADITION, racing from a lower turf mark, remains very lightly raced for his age and made a satisfactory return after 14 months off; in touch, shaken up approaching 3f out, kept on.

LUNARIO is holding his form well, producing another respectable effort in a change of headgear (first-time visor); in touch, ridden 4f out, plugged on.

MAJESTIC, after 12 weeks off, made no impact from off the pace; awkward leaving stalls, in rear, ridden 3f out, always behind.

KING'S CODE, after 7 weeks off, had slipped below his last winning mark but ran below form; raced off the pace, ridden under 4f out, never involved.

SIERRA BLANCA is yet to threaten for his current yard and simply ran poorly here; slowly into stride, in rear, ridden under 4f out, always behind.