Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of two-year-old races that are likely to work out well and produce winners.
Thursday 5 September
A nursery that appeals as strong form, a pair of rapidly improving last-time-out winners heading the betting and coming to the fore, Brastias likely to have been just behind them granted a clear run, the time well over a second quicker than the earlier 2-y-o maiden.
GREEN ICON looked to have been let off lightly by handicapper after defeating a next-time-out winner at Chelmsford and proved as much, continuing to improve in leaps and bounds; mid-field, headway when denied a run over 2f out, produced to lead over 1f out, pushed out; looks up to completing the hat-trick.
PIETRO, whose stable is going well, progressed again behind another one that's improving at a rate of knots; mid-field, headway under pressure out wide 2f out, stayed on.
VEYDARI attracted support and got back on track, proving his effectiveness over this far at the second attempt, likely to be found weaker nurseries than this one in the North in the coming weeks; helped force pace, went on 3f out, headed over 1f out, one paced.
BRASTIAS appeared to have work to do from opening mark but was unlucky not to finish closer back down in trip; dwelt, in rear, going well when had to wait for gap over 2f out, headway when not clear run over 1f out, took fourth close home; one to look out for.
MAXIMUS ALEXIOS settled better than last time back up in trip and ran creditably; held up, pushed along out wide over 2f out, headway over 1f out, not quicken approaching last ½f.
FEERAAS, making nursery debut, was too free after 7 weeks off (had been gelded); dwelt, soon led, headed 3f out, faded final 1f.
CHUTI MANIKA was one of 3 who'd been successful on their latest start but underperformed after 6 weeks off; close up, ridden 2f out, weakening when met some trouble approaching final 1f, hung left soon after (not persevered with).
PERFIDIA, in first-time tongue strap, was beaten before the trip became a factor, early interference just a side note; raced off the pace, badly hampered after 1f, brief headway under 3f out, left behind under 2f out.
COUNTESS CIARA shaped as if amiss; in touch, ridden over 2f out, folded.
Thursday 5 September
A maiden to keep on the right side in the coming weeks, the standard-setting favourite splitting a pair of very promising newcomers, Fondo Blanco looking a winner in waiting, the timefigure adding further substance.
PERSIAN SPIRIT made some appeal on paper and got off to a winning start, a second winning debutante for the stable on the card, positive tactics very much favoured on the day; made all, went with zest, quickened 2f out, tackled approaching final 1f, asserted final 100 yds; should improve.
BOXTEL, under more testing conditions, couldn't get past a promising newcomer for the second start in succession but still gave his all, not yet the finished article; in touch, took strong hold, ridden when hung left under 2f out, kept on; remains capable of better, not least given his pedigree.
FONDO BLANCO shaped with plenty of encouragement, the penny really dropping late on (will be suited by 7f), also coming from further back than anything else in the frame; dwelt, raced off the pace, pushed along over 2f out, progress 1f out, kept on well, not unduly punished; from a good family and he's one to look out for with improvement bound to be on the cards.
BOLO NEIGHS had bumped into a subsequent Group 3 winner when last seen 3 months earlier and matched that form upped to 6f, going about things in stark contrast and shaping second best for a long way, this trip in testing conditions perhaps stretching him; prominent, travelled well, driven under 2f out, every chance approaching final 1f, no extra and lost 2 places last ½f.
LAZZAR, speedily bred, ran to a fair level; mid-field, pushed along over 2f out, hung left over 1f out, steady headway entering final 1f, not knocked about, never on terms; should do better.
JUBA showed a bit more than on debut 3 months earlier; close up, driven 2f out, not quicken.
ROGUE DANCER, upped in trip and switched to turf, needs more time; in touch, off the bridle before most, beaten under 2f out.
POWER FIZZ, whose yard knows this family well, looked clueless; slowly into stride, ran green early, wandered 2f out, always behind.
IN THE CITY looked badly in need of the experience; very slowly away, ran green under 2f out, always behind.
