Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

A nursery that appeals as strong form, a pair of rapidly improving last-time-out winners heading the betting and coming to the fore, Brastias likely to have been just behind them granted a clear run, the time well over a second quicker than the earlier 2-y-o maiden.

GREEN ICON looked to have been let off lightly by handicapper after defeating a next-time-out winner at Chelmsford and proved as much, continuing to improve in leaps and bounds; mid-field, headway when denied a run over 2f out, produced to lead over 1f out, pushed out; looks up to completing the hat-trick.

PIETRO, whose stable is going well, progressed again behind another one that's improving at a rate of knots; mid-field, headway under pressure out wide 2f out, stayed on.

VEYDARI attracted support and got back on track, proving his effectiveness over this far at the second attempt, likely to be found weaker nurseries than this one in the North in the coming weeks; helped force pace, went on 3f out, headed over 1f out, one paced.

BRASTIAS appeared to have work to do from opening mark but was unlucky not to finish closer back down in trip; dwelt, in rear, going well when had to wait for gap over 2f out, headway when not clear run over 1f out, took fourth close home; one to look out for.

MAXIMUS ALEXIOS settled better than last time back up in trip and ran creditably; held up, pushed along out wide over 2f out, headway over 1f out, not quicken approaching last ½f.

FEERAAS, making nursery debut, was too free after 7 weeks off (had been gelded); dwelt, soon led, headed 3f out, faded final 1f.

CHUTI MANIKA was one of 3 who'd been successful on their latest start but underperformed after 6 weeks off; close up, ridden 2f out, weakening when met some trouble approaching final 1f, hung left soon after (not persevered with).

PERFIDIA, in first-time tongue strap, was beaten before the trip became a factor, early interference just a side note; raced off the pace, badly hampered after 1f, brief headway under 3f out, left behind under 2f out.

COUNTESS CIARA shaped as if amiss; in touch, ridden over 2f out, folded.