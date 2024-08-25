Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of races at York that look like especially strong pieces of form and should be a source of winners.

7f nursery handicap, York Thursday 22 August

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

An ultra-competitive affair and, with plenty of major yards represented, it has all the makings of strong form, 8 making their nursery debut and almost as many last-time-out winners in attendance, too, the winner one of only 4 that lined up a maiden but looking about the pick on pre-race form; the gallop was good and various draws and run styles were involved in the finish of a fair race. ANGEL HUNTER looked to have been let off lightly by the handicapper and proved as much, showing improved form to get off the mark, benefiting from the step back up in trip and bagging one of the most valuable nurseries around; raced wide, mid-field, headway when switched under 3f out, every chance when edged left over 1f out, edged ahead last ½f and always holding on from fast-finishing runner-up; can't go up too much for this and looks sure to win more races. AGE OF GOLD looks favourably handicapped and shaped very well after 9 weeks off (gelded in meantime), still wanting for know-how in the early stages but taking the eye with how he cut through the pack, finding only another progressive one too good; raced off the pace, pushed along entering straight, rapid headway 2f out, forced to switch approaching final 1f, closed all the way to the line; will stay 1m and is one to look out for. QASEEM, upped in trip/grade, took the eye beforehand and is improving all the time, going through this strong event as if still well ahead of his mark; disputed lead, tanked along, went on halfway, driven 2f out, headed final 100 yds; likeable type who possesses the physique to get better with age and he'll remain of plenty of interest. SPELL MASTER, whose yard had won 2 of the last 3 renewals, was on his toes beforehand and ran at least as well in defeat as when winning the time before switched to a nursery, still far from the finished article; in touch, ridden over 3f out, kept on; a smashing looker, by far the standout in this field, he remains open to improvement. KING OF ANGELS settled better than the last twice and gave his all in a deep-looking event; dwelt, soon prominent, driven under 3f out, no extra entering final 1f. ART MARKET arrived at the top of his game but wasn't seen to best effect; waited with, ridden when short of room 3f out, forced to switch under 2f out, stayed on, never on terms. SEAGOLAZO, who attracted support making nursery bow, couldn't get to the lead this time, finding it hard to lay up in fact, though did enough to think he remains in form; in touch, off the bridle long way out, one paced. GRISELDA, back under a fully-fledged rider, shaped better than the distance beaten suggests, a well-run 7f seemingly stretching her; in rear, headway under pressure out wide 2f out, not quicken final 1f.

CYCLONITE, back on turf and sweating, was in a much more competitive race than when winning last time but is best excused this run upped in trip, losing his pitch early in the straight; awkward leaving stalls, mid-division, shuffled back after 2f, driven out wide over 2f out, plugged on, never dangerous; given his pedigree, there could be even more to come when back on all-weather. JAYVEE, upped further in trip after 9 weeks off, hadn't been done any favours by the handicapper and underperformed, though it is worth noting that she's yet to race on ground slower than good since making a winning debut so is worth another chance when encountering such conditions; missed the break, raced off the pace, ridden when hung left 2f out, never involved. TUSCAN POINT found this too competitive and looked a hard ride; hampered start, raced off the pace, took strong hold, driven 3f out, brief headway under 2f out, carried head high, no further impression. HOT PROPERTY was well drawn to attack but ran poorly on nursery debut; disputed lead until halfway, weakened under 2f out, not persevered with once held. SHAZANI had no excuses this time, beaten well before the trip became a factor; close up, ridden 3f out, dropped away under 2f out. MISS HATHAWAY ran even worse from an opening mark that demands improvement and is already starting to look exposed; mid-field, off the bridle before most, struggling when short of room under 3f out. DUKES OF HAATHER can have a line put through this run; bumped start, raced very wide, headway under pressure under 4f out, left behind from 2f out. ORIGINAL OUTLAW followed a good run with a shocking one, blinkers not having the desired effect this time, that Goodwood form not really working out; mid-field, ridden 3f out, struggling when short of room under 2f out. DIVIDEND, making nursery bow, ran too badly to be true; mid-field, met some trouble after 2f, driven 3f out, dropped away soon after.

7f two-year-old maiden, York Friday 23 August

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The most valuable event of its type in the calendar, the market and the race dominated by those that had shown plenty of promise already, the first 3 all with pattern race entries, likely the form is about as good as it gets for a maiden, the field finishing strung out off a sound pace, the runners keeping to the rail in the straight. ANGELO BUONARROTI had been off 2 months since his highly promising debut at Royal Ascot and built on that effort on first outing since leaving Raphael Freire, looking potentially smart as he overcame signs of inexperience when first put under pressure; tracked pace, travelled well, led 2f out, shaken up after, ran green, had bit in hand, suited by the longer trip and unlikely to have any trouble with 1m; sure to go on to better things. SHAH came on plenty for his debut, though he still looked in need of experience at times; waited with, headway 3f out, had to wait for gap over 2f out, shaken up after, ran green, stayed on final 1f, took second final 50 yds; will stay at least 1m (one current pattern entry is in Royal Lodge); open to further improvement. REALIGN, a taking sort with entries in the Champagne Stakes and Middle Park, again shaped promisingly, even if the extra 1f looked to stretch him late on; never far away, took keen hold, loomed up over 2f out, shaken up after, ran green, wandered, challenged inside final 1f, faded late on; open to further improvement and sure to win a race or 2. BOWEN ISLAND, over 1f longer trip, has run to a similar level, showing promise, on each start, one of just 2 runners here with 2 runs previously and making the most of that experience, even though he looked gawky under pressure; led, raced freely, shaken up under 3f out, headed 2f out, one paced. WHIRL, the one filly in the line-up, has shown promise on each start and will do better in due course, being caught wide not helping her cause here; handy, raced freely, out wide entering straight, pushed along 3f out, kept on; remains capable of better. ULTRASOUL, on the small side, has shown promise on each start, still in need of experience and not able to match his debut form in this deep race, taking a bit of a buffeting as he raced in mid-pack; mid-division, ridden 3f out, ran green, one paced; his Yarmouth form has worked out well and he may yet do better.

BAMBALAM, marked up hugely at the breeze-ups, looks the part and did much the best of the newcomers (the only one of them to figure in the market), though sure to learn plenty from the experience; patiently ridden, effort over 2f out, kept on, never on terms; will improve. WHITE CHAPEL ROAD was below form, the trip not the problem, maybe just finding this too competitive; waited with, shaken up halfway, not quicken, no extra over 1f out. SPIRIT OF SUMMER ran below debut form, still in need of experience and not really looking at ease; in touch, took keen hold, hung left, shaken up 3f out, ran green, weakened over 1f out. LEVER UP showed ability, in need of experience; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, took keen hold, headway over 1f out, effort flattened out; will stay 1m; should do better in time. GOAL LINE, over 1f longer trip, strictly speaking went backwards from debut, though it was asking a lot of him to tackle a maiden of this standard and he may yet do better; chased leaders, shaken up over 2f out, weakened over 1f out. SHERLOCK made little impact, in a far deeper maiden than he'd run in on debut, but he has a bit about him physically and may well have more to offer in due course; dropped out, effort under 3f out, headway after, no extra over 1f out. HIGH SEASON disappointed after just 9 days off after debut, this likely coming too soon; waited with, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, dropped away soon after; looks the part and may yet fulfil the promise of his debut. RED ADMIRAL was sent off at long odds on debut and showed only greenness; very slowly away, effort over 2f out, ran green, dropped away. DRAUPNIR went with no promise on debut, even though very much in need of experience; held up, took keen hold, shaken up halfway, hung left, left behind soon after. FROSTMAGIC looked badly in need of the experience, looking ungainly under pressure, and beat only one home; raced off the pace, early reminders, ran green, hung left early in straight, made no impression. FAJHAN made an unpromising start to career, even though looking badly in need of the experience; ran green, hung left, ridden over 2f out, always behind.