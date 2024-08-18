Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

An interesting race for the grade, most of them unexposed, the winner having had more racing than the rest but not so at this trip, the first 3 coming well clear.

ALPEN POWER took advantage of a drop in the weights, as expected suited by this trip on just his second attempt at it, and on a flatter track than the first; mid-division, going well when met some trouble over 2f out, had to pick way through, challenged 1f out, edged ahead final 50 yds.

CAPRELO, second to the very progressive Lucentio 12 weeks earlier, probably progressed a bit further in going down narrowly back on all-weather; tracked pace, led under 2f out, edged out final 50 yds; there's little shortage of stamina in his pedigree and it's unlikely he's done improving yet.

SURREY FORCE took a step forward back on all-weather, looking suited by this 2f longer trip in finishing clear with a couple of interesting ones; in touch, effort around 3f out, challenged under 2f out, plugged on.

ENVIRONMENT AMIGO, over 1f longer trip, is better than he could show here on his handicap debut, caught too far back under what were tough conditions to make up such ground; slowly into stride, in rear, had to wait for gap well over 3f out, plugged on straight, never near leaders; remains capable of better.

PURE OF HEART ended up below form, this not the first time she's produced a tame finishing effort; handy, led briefly over 2f out, weakened final 1f.

PRINCE RASAM, without the hood this time, didn't get home over 2f longer trip under a change of tactics; led, not settle fully, headed over 2f out, bumped soon after, weakened; still seems very much a work in progress at present, but he is a good type physically.

FAR LANE, switched to all-weather, was well beaten over 2f longer trip on his handicap debut; missed the break, raced off the pace, shaken up under 4f out, left behind over 2f out.

CHERRY BURTON, making handicap debut after 3 months off, shaped as if amiss; held up, off bridle long way out, lost place quickly over 3f out.