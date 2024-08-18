Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of Kempton handicaps that look like strong form to follow.
Monday 12 August
An interesting race for the grade, most of them unexposed, the winner having had more racing than the rest but not so at this trip, the first 3 coming well clear.
ALPEN POWER took advantage of a drop in the weights, as expected suited by this trip on just his second attempt at it, and on a flatter track than the first; mid-division, going well when met some trouble over 2f out, had to pick way through, challenged 1f out, edged ahead final 50 yds.
CAPRELO, second to the very progressive Lucentio 12 weeks earlier, probably progressed a bit further in going down narrowly back on all-weather; tracked pace, led under 2f out, edged out final 50 yds; there's little shortage of stamina in his pedigree and it's unlikely he's done improving yet.
SURREY FORCE took a step forward back on all-weather, looking suited by this 2f longer trip in finishing clear with a couple of interesting ones; in touch, effort around 3f out, challenged under 2f out, plugged on.
ENVIRONMENT AMIGO, over 1f longer trip, is better than he could show here on his handicap debut, caught too far back under what were tough conditions to make up such ground; slowly into stride, in rear, had to wait for gap well over 3f out, plugged on straight, never near leaders; remains capable of better.
PURE OF HEART ended up below form, this not the first time she's produced a tame finishing effort; handy, led briefly over 2f out, weakened final 1f.
PRINCE RASAM, without the hood this time, didn't get home over 2f longer trip under a change of tactics; led, not settle fully, headed over 2f out, bumped soon after, weakened; still seems very much a work in progress at present, but he is a good type physically.
FAR LANE, switched to all-weather, was well beaten over 2f longer trip on his handicap debut; missed the break, raced off the pace, shaken up under 4f out, left behind over 2f out.
CHERRY BURTON, making handicap debut after 3 months off, shaped as if amiss; held up, off bridle long way out, lost place quickly over 3f out.
Wednesday 14 August
A competitive handicap and there's plenty to like about the form, the winner enjoying a prolific campaign and chased home by a couple who have good records on all-weather, the runner-up seeming a shade unlucky not to collect, a view supported by the sectionals.
ATLANTIC GAMBLE resumed progress and winning ways back on all-weather, also reunited with a claimer that has now been aboard for the last 3 wins of his prolific summer, starting better this time and holding a couple of strong challenges near the line; raced wide, mid-field, pushed along 2f out, headway under pressure final 1f, stayed on to lead final 100 yds, just held on.
AL RUFAA is by no means an easy ride but went agonisingly close to capitalising on a falling mark back on all-weather, going like the best horse at the weights, finding the splits coming almost ideally after his rider elected to take a direct route through the pack but still asked for his challenge later than the winner and coming from a bit further back, too; slowly into stride, in rear, pushed along 2f out, rapid headway on inner final 1f, stayed on, just failed; comes with plenty of risks attached give his style but evidently well treated when things drop right for him.
GET THE MUSIC ON proved a totally different proposition back on all-weather and is building a good record on synthetics (has a win and 2 narrow defeats from 3 starts on her CV); prominent, pushed along 2f out, switched 1f out, challenged final 1f, ran on, just failed; sure to be of interest again around here.
RING OF LIGHT hails from a yard going better now than earlier in the year and he ran creditably after 5 weeks off (had breathing operation); prominent, ridden 2f out, one paced.
CITY OF YORK ran to a similar level to last time back on all-weather, doing best work in the finish from a less-than-ideal position; dwelt, in rear, outpaced 2f out, ran on, nearest at the finish; looks worth another try at a trip in excess of 1m.
DUTCH KINGDOM ran creditably back on all-weather and returned to 1m; led until final 1f, no extra late on.
SENNOCKIAN ran respectably from an unhelpful draw back on polytrack; mid-field, ridden over 2f out, plugged on.
MONTE LINAS probably needed the run after 10 months off; mid-field, not settle fully, ridden when short of room over 1f out, weakened last ½f, not unduly punished; next run should reveal more.
ACHILLEA hasn't got going yet this year but did take a wide route here; in rear, headway out wide before halfway, ridden 2f out, weakened final 1f, left poorly placed.
DREAM PIRATE found run of good form coming to a halt; in rear, raced freely, ridden 3f out, made little impression.
ERNIE'S VALENTINE was below form after 8 weeks off; prominent, ridden 2f out, bumped over 1f out, weakened final 1f.
IVASECRET fared no better in more severe headgear (first-time visor); slowly into stride, in rear, raced freely, headway on inner 2f out, weakened 1f out.
