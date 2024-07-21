Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The first 1m event for juveniles on these shores this season and it produced a wide-margin winner, the highly progressive Alla Stella leading home another improver and a well-bred newcomer, the timefigure supporting a positive view.

ALLA STELLA, whose stable is in red-hot form, is improving all the time and relished the longest trip that she's encountered; in touch, loomed up over 2f out, led over 1f out, driven clear; from a good family and likely to progress again.

WE SEA YOU upped in trip, improved on debut form switched to front-running tactics; led, ridden over 2f out, headed soon after, left behind by winner last ½f; will go on progressing.

DANCINGINTHERAIN, strong in the betting, produced a promising first effort over a trip that's likely to prove well short of her optimum; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, headway under pressure on inner 2f out, stayed on, not unduly punished; will improve.

EIGHTH AVENUE isn't bred to need this far and didn't get home over 1f longer trip, though she shouldn't be written off when back down in trip; prominent, driven 2f out, not quicken.

LADY KILONOVA should know more next time; in rear, ridden when ran green under 3f out, merely closed up late.

LADY KAMEKO made plenty of appeal on pedigree but was held back by inexperience; mid-field, pushed along home turn, stumbled soon after, ran green from 2f out, never involved; sure to improve.

NEVER THE TWAIN didn't appear to have learnt anything from first time up, this a deeper race; off the bridle long way out, always behind.

MYSTICAL ELEGANCE ran even worse, beaten by much more than the trip; close up, driven under 3f out, left behind.