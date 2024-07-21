Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of interesting novice races that should work out well and produce winners.
Tuesday July 16
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
The first 1m event for juveniles on these shores this season and it produced a wide-margin winner, the highly progressive Alla Stella leading home another improver and a well-bred newcomer, the timefigure supporting a positive view.
ALLA STELLA, whose stable is in red-hot form, is improving all the time and relished the longest trip that she's encountered; in touch, loomed up over 2f out, led over 1f out, driven clear; from a good family and likely to progress again.
WE SEA YOU upped in trip, improved on debut form switched to front-running tactics; led, ridden over 2f out, headed soon after, left behind by winner last ½f; will go on progressing.
DANCINGINTHERAIN, strong in the betting, produced a promising first effort over a trip that's likely to prove well short of her optimum; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, headway under pressure on inner 2f out, stayed on, not unduly punished; will improve.
EIGHTH AVENUE isn't bred to need this far and didn't get home over 1f longer trip, though she shouldn't be written off when back down in trip; prominent, driven 2f out, not quicken.
LADY KILONOVA should know more next time; in rear, ridden when ran green under 3f out, merely closed up late.
LADY KAMEKO made plenty of appeal on pedigree but was held back by inexperience; mid-field, pushed along home turn, stumbled soon after, ran green from 2f out, never involved; sure to improve.
NEVER THE TWAIN didn't appear to have learnt anything from first time up, this a deeper race; off the bridle long way out, always behind.
MYSTICAL ELEGANCE ran even worse, beaten by much more than the trip; close up, driven under 3f out, left behind.
Wednesday July 17
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
A deep race for the track, especially for the time of year, the penalised useful prospects that dominated the betting fighting it out, but it was a promising newcomer who finished hot on their heels that caught the eye most of all.
BOBBY BENNU didn't need to improve any further to defy a penalty but showed a good attitude all the same, seeing his race out well considering some early keenness; led, not settle fully, shaken up approaching 2f out, tackled over 1f out, responded well.
GERMANIC failed to progress any further under a penalty but was still rough around the edges under pressure and remains open to improvement with that in mind; close up, challenged over 1f out, hung left approaching final 1f, kept on.
BAREFOOT WARRIOR, whose half-sister made a winning debut for these connections, shaped with plenty of encouragement amid inexperience; dwelt, mid-field, shaken up entering straight, edged left approaching final 1f, forced to switch soon after, switched again final 100 yds, closed all the way to the line; sure to improve and well up to winning a similar event.
MELON TWIST, over a 1f longer trip, left debut form well behind after 9 weeks off; handy, shaken up under 3f out, one paced; may do better still.
WARRIOR'S DANCE ran to only a similar level as previously but it's unlikely he's shown all he can, with longer trips/handicaps likely to be far more suitable; in touch, shaken up under 3f out, edged left 1f out, no extra final 100 yds, not unduly punished.
SPRING FESTIVAL achieved little once more but this will earn him a mark and he looks the type to do better in handicaps over a bit further; in rear, shaken up early in straight, never involved but not knocked about.
ELECTRIC LIGHTNING went with little immediate encouragement; slowly into stride, in rear, hung right home turn, shaken up over 2f out, left behind over 1f out.
DEGALE showed only greenness; dwelt, in rear, stumbled approaching straight, ran green around 2f out, never involved.
POPPY GALORE isn't without hope on paper but offered little first time up; dwelt, mid-field, went in snatches, lost place early in straight, soon beaten.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.