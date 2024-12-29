Potentially a fascinating clash between 2 Grade 1-winning hurdlers, drew a stunning chasing debut from Sir Gino, one of the high points of the jumps season so far, some of his jumping taking the breath away, that he could beat one as good as Ballyburn so comprehensively marking him out as a top-class chaser in the making, the performance in form terms right up there with the best in this race since it was given graded status in 2005, the first chasing newcomer to win the race in that period, a high view of the form supported by a very good timefigure.

SIR GINO, still only a 4-y-o, might have been kept over hurdles after his win in the Fighting Fifth, but he is very much a chaser on looks and is evidently something out of the ordinary at this discipline, extremely rare for a newcomer to run to such a high level, some of his jumping breathtaking; tracked pace, jumped superbly after not fluent first, tanked along, jumped on seventh, quickened clear after 3 out, in command last, eased final 100 yds, impressive; he is a top-class chaser in the making and will take all the beating wherever he goes for the rest of his novice season, not surprisingly at short odds for the Arkle after this.

BALLYBURN ran well upped in grade for his second start over fences, doing little wrong bar banking the last, but he surely faced an impossible task, trying to concede 6 lb to the winner successfully, though done for speed as well as ability over a bare 2m; led, not fluent first, headed seventh, shaken up straight, left behind by winner, blundered last; open to further improvement and will win more good races.

BROOKIE was out of his depth and completed in his own time, left third at the last; held up, lost touch third.

RUBAUD, even though smart over hurdles, had something to find on these terms with the favourites on chasing debut and was unable to go with them from before halfway, a remote third when he departed at the last; tracked pace until fifth, left behind next, third when fell last; has the physique for chasing and ought to be capable of better.