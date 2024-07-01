Timeform analysis | Los Angeles wins the Irish Derby

An up-to-scratch renewal of the Irish Derby and, unlike last year, it featured a really strong British presence, the second and third from Epsom reopposing and coming clear with one that hadn't been seen to best effect in the French equivalent as well as the previously untested Matsuri, Los Angeles digging deep to hold the British contingent and give his trainer a sixteenth win in the race; the race was run at a sound tempo, Los Angeles taking over from a stable companion early in the straight and never truly looking like getting caught, Matsuri possibly deserving of a bit of extra credit having been denied room to fully unwind for large parts of the closing stages.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

LOS ANGELES went 2 better than at Epsom, sent on early in the straight and responding to pressure in the style of one that will take all the beating in the St Leger, the extra couple of furlongs likely to bring about further improvement given that stamina is clearly his forte; prominent, shaken up entering straight, led around 2f out, tackled final 1f, kept going well.

SUNWAY hadn't been seen to best effect at Chantilly and has to enter St Leger calculations himself on the back of this much improved effort, seeing out the extra couple of furlongs in the manner of one that will have no problem getting even further still; in rear, headway over 2f out, stayed on well to take second close home.

AMBIENTE FRIENDLY shaped similarly to how he had at Epsom, impressing with how he went through the race before coming unstuck against a stronger stayer, a drop back in trip probably on the cards after this; mid-field, travelled best, upsides early in straight, shaken up under 2f out, faded final 100 yds.

MATSURI, less exposed than the trio that beat him, is improving in chunks and certainly didn't look out of place at this level, entirely possible he'd have finished closer still had he seen more daylight in the straight, the step up in trip certainly no issue; waited with, chased leaders entering straight, effort when short of room under 2f out, kept on; open to further improvement.

KEEPER'S HEART ran as well as could be expected at this level; waited with, brief headway home turn, effort 2f out, left behind approaching final 1f.

THE EUPHRATES isn't progressing at present; prominent, outpaced early in straight, plugged on final 1f.

GROSVENOR SQUARE failed to progress as expected from reappearance, that form having taken a bit of a knock in the interim; prominent, lost place soon after home turn.

EUPHORIC ran to a similar level to at Epsom having again been used as a pacemaker; made running, headed entering straight, soon beaten.