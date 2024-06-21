Timeform analysis | Kyprios wins the Gold Cup

Read Timeform's report of the Gold Cup at Ascot which was won in thrilling fashion by Kyprios.

There have been higher-calibre Gold Cups in terms of form - Subjectivist's leads the way on that score in recent years - but not many this century could rival the 2024 edition for its spectacle, the thrust of which was the resumption of the Kyprios and Trawlerman rivalry that saw both give every ounce in what was a stamina-draining race, the pair coming clear of a representative field featuring most of the other leading stayers, the runner-up's determination meaning the outcome wasn't settled for sure until the final 100 yds.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

KYPRIOS emulated the great Kayf Tara as he became only the second Gold Cup winner this century - and indeed just the third of all time, going back to Anticipation's triumphs 3 years apart in the early 1800s! - to regain his crown in the figurehead race in the division, a setback ahead of the 2023 renewal likely denying Kyprios from joining other greats Sagaro and Stradivarius in another select group as 3-time winners of this, though that may follow next year as even rising 7 he's still a top-class stayer with the edge in the division, which would put him just one behind record-holding stablemate Yeats; never worse than third, he engaged Trawlerman from 2f out and fought hard to finally master him well inside the final 1f, gaining revenge from Champions' Day when Kyprios had been restricted to just one start previously that year and had made his move earlier than ideal. TRAWLERMAN was unable to confirm placings with Kyprios from their last clash here on Champions' Day but couldn't have tried harder, resuming from a 5-month break since Dubai at the very top of his game and clearly a top-class stayer these days, not taken on for the lead but pressing on intently 3f out and taking an age to budge for good after Kyprios had been ridden upsides 2f out; the longer trip was well within range, but a drop back in distance for the Goodwood Cup would have the added benefit of likely avoiding Kyprios and his running style should make him a formidable opponent around there. SWEET WILLIAM ran at least as well in defeat as when winning the Henry II, getting to grips with probably the 2 best stayers around from much further back to boot predictably a little beyond him for all he got closer to them than on Champions' Day, still having far more in front than behind on the home turn and sustaining his move into third inside the final 1f.

VAUBAN looks to have come back at least as good as last year, when his high point was running handicappers ragged in the Copper Horse on the opening day of this meeting, shaping third best as he moved into a threatening position going smoothly on the home turn before his stamina gave out over this extreme trip; he'll prove best up to 2m. COLTRANE failed to hit the same heights as when pushing Courage Mon Ami so close in the 2023 renewal, ridden more patiently than normal but held back by more than that alone, instead mirroring his effort behind the first 3 in the Long Distance Cup by not sustaining his move as stoutly as usual; on the whole, he's lost something in consistency during the last year. CAIUS CHORISTER shaped as if still in form, a stiff task at this level made insurmountable the way she raced, which meant her doubtful stamina was exposed all the more; waited with, pulled way into prominent position halfway, ridden when third home turn, weakened. GREGORY was beaten vastly further by Vauban than at York, trailing home so far back he was surely undone by more than a marathon trip that had threatened to suit given the qualities he's displayed on his rise through the ranks as a 3-y-o, still fourth when driven on the home turn before giving way completely. ENEMY was flying too high in this grade; dropped out, pushed along before straight, left behind. PRYDWEN had no chance on form and was struggling quickly 4f out.